Former cop gets six years for corruption in Knysna

A former police officer has been sentenced to six years behind bars on charges of corruption, fraud, forgery, and defeating the administration of justice.

The Knysna magistrate’s court found that between September and October 2020, Sgt Ralton Pietersen, 48, solicited money to assist a member of the public with getting his fines withdrawn.

The officer, stationed at the Knysna SAPS at the time, pocketed R2,000.

The case was referred to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team based in George for investigation.

Pietersen was eventually charged in May 2021.

After being convicted, Pietersen was this week sentenced to an effective six years’ imprisonment.

Provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Maj-Gen Mathipa Makgato, welcomed the sentence.

“As the Hawks, we hope that the outcome of this case reaffirms that no-one is above the law.

“It also underscores the importance of protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system by holding those who abuse their power accountable,” Makgato said.

The Herald