Garden Route artist accused of murder appears in court

Nicky van Heerden, 54, was murdered at the weekend

A well-known Garden Route artist and sculptor, Bevan van Druten, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday for the murder of the woman he had recently started dating.

Van Druten, 53, who boasts on his website that he has sold his artwork internationally, appeared in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly killing Nicky van Heerden, 54, on Sunday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to January 26 for the accused’s legal representative to be briefed for a possible bail application.

He said the state would oppose bail.

Van Druten was arrested not far from where Van Heerden’s body was found.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said the body of Van Heerden, a former detective in Plettenberg Bay, was found at Keurbooms River at about 10.30pm after someone reported hearing a woman screaming.

Police found her body next to an abandoned vehicle believed to belong to Van Druten.

She was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Van Heerden’s family spokesperson, Hein Bruwer, said she was a bubbly person.

“She was a very free-spirited person,” Bruwer said.

He said Van Heerden loved animals, especially her dog, Cooper.

She did not have children.

“We’re distraught,” he said, adding that he had only met the accused briefly shortly before the murder.

The family has not set a date for the funeral as they are still awaiting the postmortem results.

In court, Van Druten told magistrate Zukiswa Balleng that he was not happy with the way he had been treated by the police.

“I was arrested without being read my rights, and then I was not brought to court within the stipulated 48 hours.

“I was told that I have a right to appear in court within 48 hours,” Van Druten said in a trembling voice.

Ntabazalila said Van Druten would be referred to the district surgeon for observation.

“We [the state] will refer the accused to the district surgeon based on what is in the docket and what has been disclosed by the investigating officer to the prosecutor.

“No issues about injuries have been raised by the accused,” Ntabazalila said.

Van Druten featured in the 2024 Plettenberg Bay Arts Festival in the Land Arts Route category.

According to the Plett tourism website, Druten is a driftwood artist who recently relocated to Plettenberg Bay’s Keurbooms River from Wilderness.

His art specialises in birds, but he has created an extensive variety of wildlife, ranging from life-size lions, rhinos, kudus, giraffes, sharks, whales, turtles and fish.

“Bevan sets a clear intention in his sculptures to inspire people to embrace natural wonder,” the website states.

On his own website, Van Druten wrote that his sculptures had been shipped to clients all over SA and as far afield as California, London, France, Germany and Sweden.

He remains in custody and has not yet pleaded to the charges.

The Herald