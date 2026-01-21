‘How did someone with a gun enter?’: Grief after deadly Booysens court shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy minister of justice Andries Nel addresses the media on the shooting that took place at the Booysens magistrate's court, which left two people dead. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

A woman’s anguished cries rang out at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Tuesday after a brazen shooting left two people dead and three wounded.

Standing near the cordoned-off crime scene, the woman sobbed uncontrollably, shouting “How was someone with a gun able to enter? How?”

Around her, distraught family members clung to one another, crying and offering comfort as the reality of the violence unfolded.

Inside the secured area, the scene was grim. Two bodies lay where they had fallen. One victim was sprawled face down on the staircase, while another lay gunned down between parked cars in the court’s parking lot. Both bodies were covered as police sealed off the area and forensic teams moved in.

Eyewitness John Louis said he was walking to his car when the shooting erupted.

“I only heard gunshots and immediately went down, covering my head,” he said. “I was so scared, the sound was very loud and felt very close. I thought they were targeting me.”

It happened so quickly. When I stood up, people were already crying and running everywhere — John Louis, eyewitness

He said the attack unfolded within seconds. “It happened so quickly. When I stood up, people were already crying and running everywhere.”

Deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel said at least “five people were shot in the incident, with two fatalities confirmed. Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly, and the area was secured as investigations got under way.”

Nel, who was at the scene, expressed condolences to the families of those killed. He said the shooting occurred as an accused person who is out on bail in a case linked to a stabbing at a pub in Mondeor last year was leaving court with family members and a legal representative after a pre-trial conference.

Police confirmed that one of the injured victims has been identified as the lawyer representing the accused, Paul Lisher.

According to Nel, three armed assailants wearing caps gained access through a pedestrian entrance and opened fire in the parking area, fatally wounding two people and injuring others. He said the inner court building had substantial security measures in place, including permanent security officials, CCTV cameras, metal detectors and x-ray machines.

However, Nel acknowledged that the incident exposed vulnerabilities outside court buildings. He said the department would work with police to strengthen visible policing and security in court precincts, particularly parking areas and surrounding entrances.

Investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE