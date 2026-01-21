‘Imagine seeing your living child on a condolences poster’: department slams fake posts after Vanderbijlpark crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Distraught parents at the scene of a fatal accident between a private scholar transport and a truck in Vanderbijlpark, south of Joburg.

The Gauteng department of health has urged the public to stop circulating fake social media posts following the tragic Vanderbijlpark learner transport accident that claimed the lives of 12 children.

In a media statement, the department said it was deeply concerned about the spread of misinformation in the wake of the tragedy. “It is deeply unfortunate that some individuals choose to exploit a tragic incident to spread misinformation,” it said.

The warning comes after posters containing images of AI-generated children falsely believed to be victims of the crash began circulating on social media platforms.

Parents in a local WhatsApp group cautioned residents against sharing the images, warning of the emotional harm such posts could cause.

One parent said: “Residents, it is said that these pics are not that of deceased children. Can we stop circulating these things? Imagine seeing a picture of your well, still living child on a poster of condolences.”

This is AI-generated. Please refrain from sending false information. These are not the kids who lost their lives today. Can we please be sensitive to the matter at hand — Parent of Vanderbijlpark crash victim

The department said the circulation of fabricated content was causing unnecessary distress and confusion at a time when families were grieving. “These fabricated messages cause unnecessary harm, fuel confusion during a sensitive time, and distract from the real work of supporting affected families and providing critical care to survivors,” it said.

“We appeal to the public to verify information through official government communication channels and to refrain from amplifying false content. Let us work together to protect the dignity of the victims and ensure accurate information reaches our communities.”

The department dispelled unverified reports suggesting that the number of fatalities from the Vanderbijlpark crash had risen to 14. “The department reiterates that the confirmed number of learners who tragically lost their lives and were collected from the scene remains at 12, as reported yesterday.”

The spread of unconfirmed figures is compounding the pain of affected families, the department warned.

“While moments of crisis can often lead to speculation, the spread of unconfirmed figures and misinformation is causing unnecessary harm. Such inaccuracies fuel confusion at a sensitive time and divert attention from the critical work of supporting affected families and providing medical care to survivors.”

Of the 12 learners who passed away, 11 bodies have already been identified by their families, with one awaiting verification. The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service aims to finalise all autopsies by close of business today — Gauteng department of health

Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko appealed to the public to rely on official communication channels for accurate updates.

Seven survivors were transported by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services to Sebokeng and Kopanong hospitals:

At Sebokeng Hospital, four learners and a minibus taxi driver were admitted and received medical treatment.

Kopanong Hospital treated one learner and one adult, the assistant to the truck driver, for minor injuries and both were discharged on Monday.

The department said at 7am on Tuesday Sebokeng Hospital had three pupils admitted to the intensive care unit: one still critically unstable and the other two critical but stable . A fourth pupil was airlifted to a private hospital in Alberton on Monday night for specialised care.

All the ICU patients are female, aged 10, 15 and 16. The victim who was airlifted is a 17-year-old female.

The department confirmed that the minibus taxi driver was discharged from hospital on Monday and immediately arrested.

“Of the 12 learners who passed away, 11 bodies have already been identified by their families, with one awaiting verification. The Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service aims to finalise all autopsies by close of business today to enable families to continue with preparations for dignified send-offs.”

TimesLIVE