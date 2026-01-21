Nelson Mandela Bay councillors lag on their municipal bill payments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay’s culture of non-payment has crept into the council chamber, with the city’s draft annual report for the 2024/2025 financial year flagging several councillors for failing to settle their municipal accounts.

However, after being named in the report, the councillors on Wednesday blamed faulty municipal billing, water leaks and inadequate consumer education for their arrears.

The names contained in the consolidated annual financial statements for the year that ended on June 30 2025, include:

Nozuko Mbambo (ANC);

Mphumzi Momo (ANC);

Lawrence Troon (GOOD);

Ziyanda Vasco (DA); and

Masixole Zinto (DA).

Former PA councillor and the party’s regional chair, Bradley Murray, is listed as owing R5,698 as at June 30.

Murray, who is no longer a councillor, said that was his usual monthly bill.

“I paid that up a long time ago. That’s my monthly bill. I don’t know why I’m still in there. I’m no longer a councillor,” Murray said.

According to the report, during the financial year under review, mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s municipal account was in arrears for more than 90 days.

However, the outstanding amount had been settled on her account by the time the financial statements were finalised.

Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha’s account was also in arrears by more than three months, but was settled.

On Wednesday, Zinto, whose account had been in arrears for more than three months, owed R11,581 at the time the financial statements were concluded.

He said he had made monthly payments to the municipality, with the last done in December.

“I had a dispute with the city, and now the dispute has been settled with them.

“I was making monthly payments, but now it’s paid up.

Masixole Zinto (Werner Hills)

“The meter I had was faulty. They changed it. I filled out an affidavit and gave it to the municipal plumber. I’m still trying to resolve it.

“I’ve been battling to have this sorted out. I’ve sent the municipality pictures and told them they’re the ones estimating.

“The problem still exists, and I worry that if I, as a councillor, battle this much to have correct figures read, how much more do ordinary residents struggle,” Zinto said.

Mbambo, who owed R35,638, said she had made arrangements with the municipality after noticing her bill had increased.

“It’s gone down a lot because I used to owe over R100,000.

“I had a leaking meter, but aside from that, because of where the property is, I had people from the community who would use my tap to collect water, but I’ve since erected a boundary wall around the yard, and the water usage has dropped.”

Mbambo said growing up, there was no culture of paying rates.

“It’s important to inform residents about the importance of paying rates and what it means for them.

“Some people are older and don’t really read their municipal accounts when they come, and I think a lot of education is needed around that.

“I myself woke up too late and noticed when my account was already high, but I made arrangements.

“Not paying your municipal account is not something to be proud of.”

GOOD councillor Troon, who owed R11,454 said he had a water leak at home.

Troon said his account was initially in arrears by R23,000.

He repaired his leak.

“I had an understanding they would write off the entire amount, but that did not happen.

“I must find out the balance because I’ve been paying.”

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon owed R11,454 (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

“Firstly, [the arrears] are there because of the terrible billing system of the municipality.

“I help people daily, and people still get bills from R60,000 to about R200,000, and they complain.

“Once the city sorts out its own billing system, many people who are negatively affected can be sorted out.

“I get many businesses that come to me.

“This erroneous system is ruining their businesses, and for most of them, it’s no fault of their own but the municipality.”

DA councillor Vasco is listed as owing R36,318.

However, she said she was not the account holder of the property.

Vasco said when she moved into the property, there were already arrears.

“I made arrangements more than five years ago, and it’s being debited from my personal account.

“When I moved into the house, the account was already there.

DA councillor Ziyanda Vasco owed R38,318 (SUPPLIED)

“I pay my normal monthly rates as well as this second account. I’ve tried to resolve it.

“When I moved in, I inquired with the municipality because there wasn’t even a meter when I moved in,” Vasco said.

Momo said an amount of R5,000 was being deducted from his salary every month to settle the arrears.

He was listed as owing R86,964.

ANC Ward 33 councillor Mphumzi Momo owed R86,964 (SUPPLIED)

“The estimation system is killing us because not a single day have I seen someone come and read our meter.

“I’ve got a secured yard, the gate is locked, but no one knocks asking to read our meter.

“I’ve got a second plot elsewhere, and there was a water leak there which pushed my municipal account by R40,000.

“Unfortunately, leaks aren’t attended to with speed, and the lost water doesn’t reverse back and is still counted.”

Speaker Eugene Johnson, who is responsible for the councillors, said everyone was expected to be law-abiding citizens.

“Councillors must set an example by paying rates, as this enables the municipality to provide other services as well.

“Not paying for services affects the municipality’s collection rate.”

The Herald