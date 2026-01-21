Police probe murder after woman’s body found in Despatch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police in Despatch have launched a murder investigation after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Sunday evening.

According to police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge, officers responded to a complaint at about 8.50pm on Sunday, where they found the woman lying on the road.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck and upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

A case of murder has been opened and is being investigated by SAPS Despatch detectives.

Beetge said the police were appealing to the public for assistance as the investigation continues.

“The circumstances surrounding this brutal attack are still under investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping police piece together what happened.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or noticed suspicious activity to contact the police. Community co-operation remains vital in ensuring justice for the victim and her family,” said Beetge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Det-Sgt Tanya Mulder, on 069-473-483. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

