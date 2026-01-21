‘We love you Ofentse’: family calls for end to unsafe scholar transport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six-year-old Ofentse Jayden Vinger was fearless, full of energy, and always ready to lend a hand. On Monday, his young life was cut short in a tragic scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark that claimed the lives of 12 children.

Ofentse, a grade 1 learner at Oliver Lodge Primary, was remembered by his family as a bright and spirited boy who brought joy to everyone around him.

“He was very naughty,” said family spokesperson Lebo Maqekwane on Tuesday. “To stop him being naughty, you had to give him something to do. He was very handy. In Ofentse, I saw someone who’d go far, especially in technical stuff.”

Ofentse was raised by his mother and grandmother. “He was her only son. I would say Ofentse had two mothers, his beloved grandmother and his mother. So they both lost a son.”

Maqekwane was critical of how families were treated at the crash scene. He said politicians were prioritised over grieving parents.

