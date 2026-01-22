Community drive helps pupils with stationery supplies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Director of the Benedicta Foundation Thaspen Benedicta speaks to pupils at Van Der Kemp Primary School in Salt Lake.

Smiles lit up the faces of 100 pupils at Van Der Kemp Primary School in Salt Lake this week after they received stationery packs through a community-driven initiative.

The school, which recently made headlines after the suspension of its principal, experienced a welcome change in atmosphere when pupils, teachers and community members gathered for the handover on Wednesday morning.

The donation was made possible by the Benedicta Foundation in partnership with Bloemendal My Plek, two organisations based in the northern areas.

Department head at the school Tuskeen Salie expressed her appreciation for the initiative, saying it would have a lasting impact on pupils and staff.

“This is an amazing initiative. It is all about the children and bringing people together to be the change our community needs.

“I always say your child is my child and sharing is caring. This will go a long way in uplifting the morale of our kids and teachers,” Salie said.

As part of the programme, Sgt Ronaldus Petersen from the Bethelsdorp police addressed the pupils about bullying, warning them about its dangers and how it can be prevented.

He told pupils there has been a significant rise in bullying cases at schools in the northern areas.

Curtley Abrahams of Bloemendal My Plek said the organisation’s focus is firmly on the future of young people.

“All we want to see is that the kids go forward in life. We started this organisation a few years ago with the main aim of uplifting the youth. Today is the first collaboration with the Benedicta Foundation,” Abrahams said.

He said the organisation’s outreach continued beyond the Salt Lake event.

“This [Wednesday] afternoon we are going to Chatty High School, where we will host a workshop with 60 youth.

“We will teach them the aspects of job readiness and how to compile a CV. We want the youth to know there is hope and we are on their side,” he said.

Abrahams said Bloemendal My Plek partnered with Unisa, Digit SA and ITEI, and after the workshop at Chatty High, another 100 stationery packs would be handed out at Frank Moodie Hall.

Director of the Benedicta Foundation Thaspen Benedicta said the foundation’s mission was to unite disadvantaged communities by renewing minds and restoring the lives of vulnerable women and children.

The foundation, registered in 2024, believes giving back is a powerful way to bring about change.

“Our vision is a future where every individual can live in freedom, lead with love and walk by faith.

“We are a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the cultural, social and economic landscape of SA, all while embodying love through actions,” Benedicta said.

She said the foundation provided community-centric solutions to combat poverty through training and upskilling programmes.

“We believe every disadvantaged community deserves the opportunity to be transformed through the renewal of their minds.

“Our programmes include women empowerment, character development, trauma awareness, skills training, identity in Christ and more,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries was a grade 2 pupil who was delighted with her stationery pack. She and her classmates were visibly grateful for the support.

The Herald