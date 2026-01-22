George receives R172m boost for housing development

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA MPL Dirk Wessels says the Western Cape government is delivering on housing plans in George

An injection of R172m will be channelled into housing development and the upgrading of informal settlements in George.

This initiative aims to expedite the delivery of human settlement projects in the area, the DA said in a statement.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, three human settlements development grant (HSDG) projects and one informal settlements upgrading partnership grant (ISUPG) project are being implemented in George.

These projects collectively account for 407 housing units under construction and 114 serviced sites currently being delivered.

The metro grounds development remains a flagship project, with 632 breaking new ground (BNG) units planned across three phases.

Phases 1 and 2 have already been completed, delivering 436 houses, fitted with solar geysers.

Phase 3 is under way, with 97 units practically completed and construction expected to conclude before the end of the 2025/2026 financial year.

The Thembalethu HSDG project will deliver 300 BNG houses over three financial years, concluding in 2027/2028.

In addition, the Thembalethu ISUPG project focuses on upgrading informal settlements through the servicing of 114 sites.

The Syferfontein East development forms part of a long-term catalytic housing project that has already delivered 1,238 houses since inception.

During the current financial year, 57 integrated residential development plan (IRDP) housing units are under construction.

A further phase, Syferfontein East Phase A, is delivering 41 IRDP units specifically for military veterans, with 30 homes already completed and handed over since construction began in March 2025.

DA MPL Dirk Wessels said the DA-led Western Cape government was delivering real, measurable progress in George.

“More than R170m is being invested this financial year to provide dignified housing and serviced sites, and catalytic projects are continuing to move forward,” he said.