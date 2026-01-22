Bay chopper pilot helps fight fires in Chile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bay chopper pilot Jacques Coetzer, left, and Chilean translator Franco Lauritano in Coetzer's helicopter during his firefighting mission in the South American country

A Nelson Mandela Bay helicopter pilot is in Chile to help firefighters there battle a series of devastating blazes that are raging across the west-central region of the South American country.

Speaking from his base at an airfield outside the city of Chillán, Jacques Coetzer said the situation was serious — but a strong local firefighting team supported by a squadron of international experts were working flat out to meet the challenge.

“It’s undulating terrain, the conditions are hot, dry and windy, and there is a lot of smoke.

“We have to fly low to allow us to do the water drops, so the visibility is not good and, with so many aircraft in the air at the same time, that’s the biggest challenge,” he said.

An estimated 24 separate fires have razed more than 30,000ha in Biobío and Ñuble, including residential areas, farmland and pine plantations, according to Chile’s National Forestry Corporation.

A “state of catastrophe” has been declared, allowing for the deployment of soldiers.

According to the Chilean authorities, at least 18 people have died, and the fires have destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and forced the evacuation of 50,000 residents.

Suspected arson is being probed.

Coetzer, 48, said he had been in Chile since the fires erupted a fortnight ago.

“We’ll finish breakfast just now and then from 9am to just before sunset, we will be fighting the fires.

“So it’s long, hard hours but I came across here because this is exactly the kind of high impact work I trained for.

“I will stay as long as I’m needed and the contract requires.”

He said the fires were burning over a wide expanse, so co-ordination and progress were difficult, with aircraft having to crisscross the region as blazes were doused and then flared again.

“I fly with a translator, so when instructions come in with GPS co-ordinates for the next drop, he’s there to make sure I’ve understood right.

“Most important he’s also listening to the other aircraft to ensure that we know where everyone is and there’s no chance of collisions.

“I’m working with an international company including guys from Canada, Spain and SA, alongside Chilean authorities and ground crews.

“Our South African group includes three helicopter pilots and four engineers to keep our machines in the air.

“Chile has developed strong co-ordination between air and ground resources and makes heavy use of contracted international aircraft.

“SA can learn a lot from them about rapid mobilisation, inter-agency co-ordination and large-scale aerial response.

“There is thankfully plenty of water available in this case in the form of lakes and rivers.

“Within our aerial fleet there are two sky cranes, which is a huge heavy-lift helicopter.

“And they even deployed a Boeing 737 jet to help us with the water drops.”

Coetzer said the fires that started in the Bay and spread west through Kouga had begun even before he left Gqeberha and the lapa at his home in Theescombe went up in flames during one close call.

“The firefighting team back home has their permanent helicopter guys they work with but, if there’s still fires when I get back, when they have their down time, then I will see what’s available.”