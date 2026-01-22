WATCH | 22-year-old scholar transport driver appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The scene where 14 school pupils died in an accident between a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck in Vanderbijlpark this week.

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was driving the vehicle in which 14 school pupils died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday is expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

