WATCH | 22-year-old scholar transport driver appears in court

The scene where 14 school pupils died in an accident between a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck in Vanderbijlpark this week. (Thulani Mbele)

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver who was driving the vehicle in which 14 school pupils died in Vanderbijlpark on Monday is expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday.

