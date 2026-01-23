Driver in Junior King fatal crash did not have licence — police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mother of the children who survived the car accident that killed Dugulth “Junior King” Ferreira has spoken out about her anguish regarding the fatal head-on collision.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane confirmed the driver of the vehicle did not have a driver’s licence, which has been added to the charge of culpable homicide.

Covane said the case was still under investigation, pending the forensics report.

The mother of two of Ferreira’s four children, Aquilla Frost, said she was yet to receive feedback or updates from the police regarding the investigation into the accident that killed Ferreira and severely injured her daughter.

The accident occurred on December 11 on the N1 between Bloemfontein and Colesberg and Ferreira was declared dead on the scene.

Both children in the vehicle as well as another passenger were rushed to a Bloemfontein hospital in a stable condition.

Frost’s two children, aged four and 10, were in the back seat of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Her four-year-old daughter suffered injuries to her legs, breaking both femurs as well as sustaining two broken ribs while her 10-year-old son escaped with only bruises.

The four-year-old underwent surgery on her legs the day after the accident and was discharged from hospital on Wednesday December 17.

The driver was unharmed.

Frost said the driver of the vehicle had not contacted her to find out how her children were recovering.

She said he was not present at the funeral and claimed that he has refused to speak to the family.

“My children are traumatised. My daughter has not spoken to anyone except me and her brother.

“She is struggling to sleep and she screams at night.

“My son is trying to be strong for me, but he has a lot of questions, especially about the driver.”

The mother of the driver said her son feared for his life since the accident.

“Junior’s death took a lot out of our family.

“My son has received threats on his life.

“He so badly wanted to go to the funeral to be there for Junior’s mom and Junior’s sister.

“No-one knows the relationship and bond he had with Junior.

“Junior was his everything, they were like brothers, not even I could come between them.”

The late musician’s mother, Marian Ferreira, said she had no anger towards the driver.

“He looked up to my son, he called him ‘Boeta’, and if I feel anything for him it’s empathy.

“My husband and my family have asked me why I’m not angry with him, because they are, and I can’t answer them.

“For now, this is how I feel.”

Frost said that when she got the news of the accident she immediately travelled to the scene with her parents.

“It was the longest five hours of my life. I was panicked.

“I knew my children were hurt and I had heard that Junior had passed away.

“I just wanted to get there as soon as possible.”

When Frost arrived at the scene, her children and Ferreira had already been transported to hospital.

“We had to drive another hour until we got to the hospital.

“The driver was there but he did not speak to me and he did not inquire about the condition of my children.

“He looked scared and worried.”

Frost said that was the last time she had seen or heard from the driver.

“The fact that he has not contacted any of us since the accident makes me feel like he is not taking responsibility or accountability.”