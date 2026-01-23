Eastern Cape universities lead K4C community engagement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela University, through its engagement office, will host the Knowledge for Change (K4C) South African Residency from January 25 to February 5 2026, welcoming international and national participants from the global K4C network.

Dozens of thought-leaders from across the globe have descended on Gqeberha for the start of the Knowledge for Change (K4C) South African Residency being hosted at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).

The university, through its engagement office, will host the event from January 25 to February 5, welcoming international and national participants from the global K4C network.

The residency is facilitated by the South African K4C Southern Hub, comprising NMU and Rhodes universities, and is part of a Unesco-linked programme focused on community-based participatory research, knowledge democracy and socially responsive higher education.

As part of the programme, the deputy vice-chancellor: engagement and transformation, Prof Andre Keet, formally welcomed about 50 participants in higher education from all over Africa at a welcome event hosted at the Ocean Sciences Campus.

The residency will include panel discussions, seminars, arts-based inquiry, and community engagements across NMU’s campuses and partner sites, showcasing the university’s commitment to meaningful university–community partnerships within a global learning network.

According to its website, the K4C global consortium for training in community-based participatory research was created during the Unesco chair’s second term (2016-2020).

The formal launch of the K4C consortium took place on November 13 2017, in New Delhi, in collaboration with the Unesco New Delhi office and the Indian Association for Universities.

The K4C consortium was created to address the globally observed gap in community-university engagement and prepare the next generation of community-based participatory research (CBPR) practitioners and academics.

Through the K4C consortium and its co-chairs, it sought to answer the question of how to create sustainable structures for building capacity in CBPR.

The resulting K4C strategy facilitates formal partnerships between universities and community or practitioner organisations through community-university engagement.

Since its launch in 2017, the K4C’s cost-effective, high-impact model has trained 160 mentors in nine cohorts across 24 hubs. The mentors have then gone on to create these local and regional K4C hubs in 16 countries, including Canada, Cuba, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, SA, Tanzania and Uganda.