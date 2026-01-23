Gqeberha father challenges decision to make son repeat grade 10

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Gqeberha father is fighting for his son to be promoted to the next grade claiming that education authorities erred in following progression procedures.

The 17-year-old is repeating grade 10 at Westville Senior Secondary School in Bethelsdorp.

The decision is being challenged by his father.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said progression requirements were explained to the father, including that a pupil who had failed grade 10 for the first time was not eligible for promotion.

The father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his son, told The Herald on Thursday that district officials had erred by allegedly not informing him about their intentions to retain the boy in grade 10, adding that his son met the criteria for progression.

After learning the boy would have to repeat his grade, his father filed an application for progression to the school principal on December 8.

In it, he wrote that during the 2025 school year his son faced academic challenges and that he was in the process of requesting a re-mark for certain subjects due to concerns regarding the accuracy of the marks.

While awaiting the outcome of this process, he requested that the committee apply the department of basic education’s progression policy and consider his son’s overall conduct, attitude and commitment to his education.

His son, he said, had experienced several incidents throughout the year that might have affected his performance.

“These factors may have contributed to temporary academic instability [and] range from [the] personal relationship with his [estranged] mother, as well as with various characters at school who show tendencies of bullying.

“As a parent, I am committed to ensuring [he] receives additional academic support, including extra lessons, structured homework time and regular progress monitoring should he be allowed to progress.

“In light of the above, I respectfully request the committee’s favourable consideration for his progression to grade 11.

“I believe that progression, along with continued support, will help him regain confidence and remain motivated to complete his schooling successfully,” he wrote.

His application was rejected, together with an appeal that he filed on the same day.

His last interaction with education officials, he said, was when a manager at the circuit offices told him that he would be back at work on January 8.

“Since then, no official correspondence.

“I did lodge an official complaint against the school on January 19 and to date my complaint was not opened.”

Mtima said the school invited all parents to meetings involving discussions on their children’s academic performance and the father had not attended any of these meetings.

“Reports on academic achievement were sent to parents for each and every term and [the father] never made time to meet teachers and discuss the child’s performance with the aim of finding out how best the child may be assisted.

“The school claims he had never come to visit several times where parents and teachers interact on how best the child may be assisted and share best strategies for improving results.

“It is unfortunate that [he] never attended such meetings as well,” Mtima said.

He said the father was informed that personal circumstances affecting the pupil such as a lack of financial support and tensions in the family were not part of the criteria considered for progression.

In his letter to the head of the Eastern Cape education department, Sharon Maasdorp, officials and education MEC Fundile Gade, the father gave the department five days to rescind its decision.

“The decision constitutes administrative action as contemplated in Section 1 of PAJA [Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000] and I submit that such action is procedurally unfair, unreasonable, unlawful and unconstitutional,” he wrote.

Mtima said all pupils were treated equally.

“To directly rely on constitutional rights indicates lack of understanding of such rights as they are applied within a framework of departmental resources such as assessment instruction; therefore rights of a pupil were respected and constitutionally limited according to regulation stipulated in assessment instruction,” he said.

According to the Eastern Cape education department, 7,970 grade 12s who sat for their exams in 2025 were “progressed” from grade 11.

Of the progressed pupils 4,477 failed, 261 dropped out and 3,232 matriculated, with 264 of them achieving a bachelor’s pass.

Of the 7,970 progressed pupils, 1,020 were in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

A total of 453 of these pupils passed, with 33 achieving a bachelor’s pass, while 567 failed and 66 dropped out.