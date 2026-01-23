‘I was called a blue lights blesser’: Mkhwanazi claims succession battle behind allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Julius Mkhwanazi, the suspended deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), has addressed the controversy surrounding the unauthorised use of police blue lights, claiming he is the victim of a calculated “succession battle”.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system, Mkhwanazi faced intense probing from MPs.

The committee is examining allegations that he illegally fitted private vehicles belonging to alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala with police blue lights and fraudulently registered them as City of Ekurhuleni property.

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi provided details regarding his close relationship with Matlala. He informed the committee that he first learnt of Matlala through Medicare24 director Mike van Wyk, who provided free health services to the EMPD. Van Wyk was a close associate of Matlala, who also served as a director of Medicare24.

​Mkhwanazi said he later discovered Matlala owned a VIP security company, Cat VIP, which has been implicated in the “blue lights” saga.

​He was initially suspended for three months in February 2023 over these allegations before being reinstated. Mkhwanazi expressed surprise at receiving a letter stating he was being investigated for the improper use of his position. Furthermore, he claimed he was never informed of the investigation’s outcome after his suspension was lifted.

