‘I’m just asking for a home’: Lesufi visits residents displaced by zama zamas

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi speaking to Sporong informal settlement residents who are sheltering at Randgate community hall in Randfontein.

In a heartbreaking plea, 64-year-old resident Shirdey Dubazane broke down in tears while speaking to journalists and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in Randfontein about his living conditions and prolonged wait for housing.

Describing his situation to the premier, Dubazane pleaded with Lesufi to help him get a house.

“Since 2008, they have only given me a subsidy now. Please, can I get a house? I have been separated from my daughter. She does not even know where I stay. I am just asking for a home. I am now 64 years old,” he said.

When asked why he has not been to the temporary hall that they have been accommodated in, he said: “In that crowded hall, I have a daughter — where can we stay there?”

Lesufi on Wednesday engaged with residents who have taken refuge at a community hall after fleeing their homes at the Sporong informal settlement in Randfontein due to alleged victimisation by illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas

Hundreds of residents were forced to abandon the settlement, located in the Rand West City Local Municipality, after what they say were years of intimidation and violence linked to illegal mining activities in the area.

Sporong was established near several decommissioned mines, making it vulnerable to criminal activity.

Speaking to displaced residents at the hall, Lesufi outlined a co-ordinated provincial intervention focusing on relocation, housing, safety and social support.

“Those who are sick, we have got them doctors. Those who have young children, the elderly and those who are injured, immediately when I leave here, there’s an ambulance coming. We’ll be taking them to a home where they’ll be taken care of,” he said.

He added that residents who have already received housing subsidies would be assisted directly by the provincial department of human settlements.

“Those who have subsidies, you’ll speak to the MEC, who will let you know when yours is coming out and, in the interim, while you are still waiting for it, where we can take you,” he said.

If you want to return, we are putting the police there to go and protect you — Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

Lesufi said the province would also assist residents who had not yet registered for housing assistance.

“Even those who have not registered at all, we allow them to register today and, in the interim, we have identified land. You can take them to that land so they can be taken care of,” he said.

For residents who wished to return to Sporong to collect their belongings or temporarily remain in the area, Lesufi said security measures would be strengthened.

“Then there are those who want to return there. If you want to return, we are putting the police there to go and protect you. The police have firmed up their force. They will escort those who want to take their shacks to where we have provided them with new land.”

The department of human settlements has established a makeshift workstation at the community hall where officials are registering displaced residents and capturing their details to fast-track emergency accommodation and longer-term housing solutions.

Provincial authorities say further updates on permanent relocation and security operations against illegal mining in the area will be communicated in the coming days.

