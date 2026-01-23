Northern areas author triumphs over illness with literary success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A northern areas author has turned her battle with an incurable lung disease into a literary triumph by putting pen to paper and inspiring others to chase their dreams despite their circumstances.

What started out as a chest pain was quickly amplified for Bethelsdorp resident Christal Hermans who was diagnosed with an incurable lung disease in November 2014.

After an X-ray, the 41-year-old was admitted to hospital where open lung surgery was done and it was discovered she suffered from Pulmonary Sarcoidosis.

Despite battling the illness for the past 12 years, which prevented her from working again, Hermans used the situation to follow her passion and has since become a full-time writer, having already published two books and is working on a third.

“My love for writing started as a child. I was bullied and a pen and paper became my best friend,” she said.

“My late granny helped me with reading and writing and as I grew older, I fell in love with poetry.

“One of my former teachers saw my potential and every day he gave me newspapers to read.”

She said her writing career took a professional turn after she submitted her first works in 2024.

“When I turned 40, I saw a post from Shofar books inviting writers to submit their work.

“I submitted mine and five months later I published my first book, called Gedagtes neergepen.

“It is a poetry collection.”

She believes that reading and writing are the building blocks to a successful future.

“It is fun and educational and it expands your knowledge. When you read, you venture into a beautiful life.

“Reading is important, we need to be able to read to do life.”

Hermans published books in 2024 and 2025, the latter titled A Glimpse of Heaven, which was inspired by a song with a message that no sickness or storm in life can hold one back.

Hermans found her niche in writing about children and is busy with a book called Kaira’s Wonderland Kiss.

The book is inspired by her three-year-old niece, Kaira, and centres around a little girl who ventured into wonderland.

“Seeing the wonder of the world through the eyes of children is magical,” Hermans said.

“With my writing, I would like to inspire young people, despite the fact that I fight an incurable disease.

“You can do whatever you put your mind to with hard work and dedication. Hold on to your dreams and never give up.

“Well-known news reader Jenna Leigh Bilong once told me that giving up is not an option.

“My message to everyone in the northern areas is to pursue your dreams and to do your best to reach for your goal in life.

“I am living a life of victory. Every day is a challenge but with Jesus Christ I am more than a conqueror.”