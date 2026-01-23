NPA does not have the power to file extraditions to foreign states

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Constitutional Court, in a landmark judgement, has ruled the national executive has the right to file extradition applications for accused in foreign states and not the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The court delivered its judgement on Friday, two months after hearing the NPA’s appeal seeking to overturn Free State High Court judge Phillip Loubser’s ruling, which found that the extradition of Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, from the US was unlawful.

The high court ruling saw Cholota walking free from prosecution in a R255m asbestos tender corruption case. The tender was awarded to businessperson Edwin Sodi.

Loubser pinned his judgement on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) order, which found the justice minister was the only person who had the power to make an extradition request to the US in the case of SA fugitive Johnathan Schultz, who faced theft charges and lives in the US.

The SCA judgement opened the floodgate for accused in cases in which the NPA filed extraditions to foreign states to challenge arrest and effectively flee prosecution.

Deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo read the judgement of the Constitutional Court in the two appeal cases in the Schultz and Cholota matters.

Mlambo said the court, in a unanimous decision, found the NPA has no power to file extradition applications.

The court, however, also found the SCA was incorrect in its finding that only the minister of justice has the power—the apex court found the national executive held the power to file applications—not only the justice minister.

The court overturned the high court’s judgement in the Cholota case. The NPA’s appeal was successful.

Mlambo said the fact the extradition was unlawful does not deprive the court from proceeding with the trial of the accused, in this case Cholota.

“The appeal must succeed,” he said.

The NPA’s three-month delay against the SCA order in the Schultz case cost the state. The court refused condonation of a three-month delay.