Pebco Three inquest enrolment postponed

The Pebco Three were Sipho Hashe, Qaqawuli Godolozi and Twasile Champion Galela.

Preparations at the Gqeberha high court to probe the murders of the apartheid activist trio known as the Pebco Three have been postponed.

The first move to enrol the Pebco Three inquest on Friday lasted just 10 minutes with state advocate Deven Govender requesting a postponement to give the two “persons of interest” in the matter time to obtain legal representation.

Advocate Judy Theron, representing the families of the Pebco Three and the Foundation for Human Rights, agreed with Govender’s request.

Judge Jannie Eksteen postponed the matter to February 20.

They were all leaders of the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Pebco), which was affiliated to the United Democratic Front.

The two people of interest suspected of being involved in murdering them in May 1985 are Joe Mamasela and Gerhardus Beeslaar.

The enrolling follows a decision by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, based on recommendations by the Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions.

Tracing the events which led to the murders of the Pebco Three, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the three victims had left their homes on May 8 1985.

“They were to meet a prospective donor at the Hendrik Verwoerd Airport (now Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport), but they were never seen again.”

He said their fate was unknown until the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings in November 1997, when former security branch police officer Col Gideon Niewoudt applied for amnesty.

“During his testimony, he confessed to participating in the abduction, robbery and murder of the Pebco Three.”

Tyali said Niewound had also revealed that he paid a police informant to pose as a British embassy official to lure the three deceased to a meeting, that was to discuss a potential donation to Pebco.

“When they arrived at the airport, they were abducted by members of the security branch.

“They were taken to an abandoned police station near Nxuba [previously Cradock] ... where they were interrogated, stripped, beaten, repeatedly suffocated, drugged, strangled and burnt on a diesel-soaked pyre while their killers enjoyed braaied meat nearby.

“Some of the remains of the deceased were thrown into the nearby Fish River.”

He said more members of the security branch, including askaris — former ANC members who switched sides and worked for the apartheid government — then applied for amnesty for the Pebco Three matter.

According to the Foundation for Human Rights, both Mamasela and Beeslaar were based at Vlakplaas, the security branch headquarters west of Pretoria. Mamasela was an askari and Beeslaar a warrant officer.

Tyali said amnesty was only granted to two applicants for conspiracy to commit murder, abduction and assault.

“Both are deceased. Niewoudt, Johannes Martin ‘Sakkie’ Van Zyl and Johannes Koole were indicted in the Gqeberha high court after the TRC hearings.

“Due to interlocutory applications and the subsequent deaths of the three accused, the matter could not proceed.”

He said no formal inquest was held into the deaths of the Pebco Three.

“It is therefore imperative that all the facts and evidence be properly ventilated before an inquest court, for any appropriate findings to be made.”