Police seek community help in tracing Gqeberha rape suspect

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Papama Macingwane, 41, after he failed to show up in court.

The Motherwell Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has appealed to the community for assistance in tracing a suspect in a rape case.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the suspect, Papama Macingwane, 41, had initially appeared in court but did not show up for his subsequent appearance.

“He has not been seen again by the police. A warrant of arrest has now been issued.

“Any person with information that could assist the police in tracing the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Jacobs, on 071-475-2324 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Callers may remain anonymous,” Beetge said.

The Herald