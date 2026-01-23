News

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

Herald Reporter

The Herald has launched its official WhatsApp channel (SUPPLIED)

In a fast-moving world, access to credible, local news has never been more important.

The Herald has launched its official WhatsApp channel to bring trusted journalism from Nelson Mandela Bay and beyond directly to readers’ phones, quickly, conveniently and reliably — for you.

The channel offers breaking news, top stories of the day, important community updates and key developments affecting the metro, all in one easy-to-follow feed.

From municipal issues and crime updates to human interest stories, sport and events, you can stay informed wherever you are.

Importantly, the WhatsApp channel is one-way, meaning no clutter, no spam and no endless message threads — just the news that matters, when it matters.

Joining is simple, free and secure.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

