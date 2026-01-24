Eskom joins effort to resolve Nelson Mandela Bay power crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have been without water and electricity since Thursday after the collapse of two 132kV electricity transmission towers.

The timeline for the major power outage affecting Nelson Mandela Bay has been revised to 10 days after an oversight visit on Saturday.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, accompanied by several high-ranking municipal officials, conducted an oversight visit to the Bethelsdorp–Greenbushes 132kV electricity transmission towers.

The power outage, caused by the collapse of two towers due to infrastructure vandalism and adverse weather conditions, has also left hundreds of residents without water across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Technical teams are currently working to remove tension on the tower, a critical step that will enable the planting of new poles,” the municipality said in a statement.

“The leadership expressed encouragement at the progress made thus far and commended the teams for the work currently under way.

“Residents were further advised that the restoration timelines have been revised, with a 10-day timeframe now in place.

“The municipality also confirmed that Eskom joined the repair team this morning, and together with municipal officials, external contractors and all role players on site, there is confidence that a collaborative and effective solution will be achieved as efficiently as possible.”

Across the metro residents and dozens of businesses and healthcare facilities have been forced to plan, pray and pull together.

Social media has been flooded with requests and offers by residents to assist with everything from storage of food to charging devices.

Bester EMS posted online that they would be able to assist with refilling oxygen cylinders for those in need.

“Due to the current power outage in Port Elizabeth, oxygen concentrators may not be functioning.

“If you rely on oxygen cylinders and require a refill, please don’t hesitate to contact Bester EMS.

“Based on the assessment, we can then assist with oxygen refills or supply if needed,” it said.

Huis Louisa Meyburgh Old Age Home in Kabega Park has also put out a plea for assistance. The home, which cares for 66 elderly people, is particularly in need of water and a generator.

Meanwhile the municipality has also said that the ongoing water and electricity outages have led to municipal swimming pools running out of water and having to be temporarily closed.

Westering Pool, Riviera Pool, Varsvlei Pool and Zwide Pool have all being closed.

Water trucks are also roaming across the metro.

“[Tankers] might leave to refill but will return to these areas.

“Tankers will be moved and prioritised as needed.

“Residents can contact their ward councillors for locations.”

Water tankers are roaming in the following areas:

Glenhaven

Mount Pleasant

Linton Grange

Jacksonville

Rosedale (Arcadia Street)

Langa phase 5

Kwanobuhle (Ben Stungu)

Acacia Avenue

Heathcote Street

Barberry drive

Laurence Erasmus Drive

Grompou Street

Muncwane Street

Buffelsfontein

5th Street Bethelsdorp

Kunene Park

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality understands the inconvenience this has caused residents and communities. Technical teams are on site working to restore supply as quickly and safely as possible, and further updates will be shared as work progresses.”