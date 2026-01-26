Appeal to public after oil pollution washes ashore near Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The balls of congealed oil that have washed ashore at Cape Recife

The coastal bird conservation authority in Gqeberha is on alert after oil pollution washed up on the shore west and east of the metro.

Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) manager Carl Havemann said his team had confirmed oil pollution in several spots.

“We have seen what looks like tar/oil balls on the beach at Cape Recife. They’re very small, around the size of a 10c coin.

“This has also been recorded at Seaview and Kini Bay and across at Canon Rocks.

“Thankfully, no seabirds have been affected yet, but we are monitoring carefully,” he said.

Seaview resident and veteran environmental campaigner Ralph West said the oil pollution was bad in his area.

“It looks like Marmite, but it’s thicker. It has been washing up in Seaview and Kini Bay for three to four days.

“I haven’t seen any oiled marine birds or other animals, but it must be affecting them.

“Once you get it on you or your clothes or your dogs, it smudges, and it’s almost impossible to get off.

“What the source of the pollution is and how best to try to get it off your clothes is a hot topic of discussion on the local environmental WhatsApp group.

“It definitely came from a vessel, and we really need the authorities to track down who the culprit is and to hold them to account.”

Sanccob national preparedness and response manager Monica Stassen said the oil pollution had first started appearing at Cape Recife in the lighthouse area on Friday.

She said she had alerted all the relevant authorities, including the SA Maritime and Safety Authority, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disaster management unit and SA National Parks, which has jurisdiction over the Algoa Bay islands of St Croix and Bird, where key African penguin colonies occur.

“We have taken samples of the oil, but it is very difficult to identify a source unless there is a likely culprit and you can do a match.

“We haven’t had any reports of oiled birds yet, but we are appealing to the public to let us know if they do come across any.

“They can do this by calling Sanccob Gqeberha on 041-583-1830 or after hours on 064-019-8936.

“The oil is toxic, and special personal protective gear is needed, so people should not try to handle the birds.”

Stassen said the composition of oil spilt into the ocean and washed onto the shore could alter due to the kind of coastline, the vigour of the waves and the time it lay in the water.

This might account for the different descriptions of the pollution at Seaview and Cape Recife.

The Herald