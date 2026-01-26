Illegal dumping trashing the Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rubble and refuse dumped next to Bethelsdorp Road in Salt Lake

From Kwanobuhle to Kabega and Summerstrand to Sherwood, illegal dumpsites are mushrooming across the metro, with the recent fires clearing the bushline in some areas to reveal the extent of the problem.

And the clarion call from Nelson Mandela Bay councillors is to boost enforcement capacity and help them crack down on illegal dumping.

In Motherwell, Kwanobuhle, Missionvale, Fairview, Summerstrand, the northern areas and everywhere inbetween, piles of rubbish and rubble, domestic refuse as well as waste from clinics and clubs threaten public health, community pride, the environment and tourism.

Rubble and refuse dumped next to Ponana Tini Road in Kwanobuhle. The metro is battling with illegal dumping which is taking place in the bushy areas around Gqeberha. Dirt tracks in and around the bay are lined with rows of rubble and rubbish dumped illegally (Werner Hills)

Ward 59 councillor Bululani Matenjwa, whose precinct includes portions of NU 5, 6, and 7 in Motherwell, said the problem was dire.

“Illegal dumping is happening day and night. It is very, very bad and it is getting worse.

“Where before it was happening in the bush and on the side of the small roads, now it is happening on the main roads.”

He said there was no excuse, in particular, for the dumping of domestic refuse.

“In my ward, the municipality comes like clockwork to pick up the black bags, and I have a WhatsApp group where I relay any information to residents around this programme.

“But still many residents do not get their bags out in time.

“There is a lack of pride.

“You will see a youngster, who has been paid R10 by a household, or jointly by the people in a street, to get rid of their rubbish.

“I have stopped and questioned some of these boys and they say they are taking the bags ‘to the dumpsite’.

“They think where the rubbish is illegally piling up is in fact the official metro dumpsite.”

Hundreds of meters of rubble can be seen next to a bush path close to Willow Road in Fairview. (Werner Hills)

He said there was a single municipal town ranger who focused on his ward.

“I work with him and he does hand out fines.

“But he needs support.

“We need a team of ‘peace officers’ to be deployed to play this role.”

He said besides domestic refuse, people were also illegally dumping loads of building rubble.

Rows of rubble and refuse next to the fence at the airport (Werner Hills)

“Often when building is completed, there is no agreed plan as to what must happen afterwards.

“So when the builder finishes, he just leaves the waste rubble on site, and the homeowner is forced to dispose of it.

“For Motherwell, the legal dumpsite for this material is Kudus Kloof in Kariega, and because of the distance, the householder will often just dump it in the bush.”

Councillor Sean Tappan, whose ward two includes portions of South End, Humewood, Forest Hill and Summerstrand, said more rangers were needed to combat the problem of illegal dumping.

“As far as domestic waste is concerned, illegal dumping happens in ward two when refuse bags left out by residents for the garbage trucks are grabbed by scratchers, and upended for examination in the bush.

“Some of the scratchers just go through the bags on the verges where they are left by homeowners, and neatly tie them up again.

“But we’ve been noticing a scenario where a guy we think is a recyclables merchant comes through in a bakkie and picks up a bunch of these scratchers and 20 to 30 bags.

“They empty the bags out in the bush and he pays the scratchers a small fee to sort through the waste.

“Then he drives off with the recyclables and we are left with the mess.”

However, he said the biggest illegal dumping problem in Summerstrand was building contractors offloading rubble into the bush instead of taking it to a designated municipal site.

“Doing the right thing means incurring the payment per kilogramme determined at the site, plus the cost of fuel to drive there, so they want to avoid those.

“There’s an illegal rubble dumping hotspot in the bush behind the airport and another in the old Boet Erasmus Stadium.”

Contractors clear an illegal dumping site next to Victoria Drive in Walmer (Werner Hills)

Tappan said residents had on occasion followed illegal dumpers into the bush, taken their registration plate details and photographed them in action.

“We have had situations where that information is quickly passed on to the town ranger who arrives in time to catch them in the act.

“He has issued fines and ordered them to clean up.

“But most of the time it doesn’t work out this way because there is insufficient municipal capacity.”

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Friday the municipality acknowledged the severity and scale of the problem.

“Illegal dumping is a serious and unlawful activity with far-reaching consequences for public health, environmental sustainability, community dignity, safety, tourism and economic development.

“It also places severe pressure on already limited municipal resources, diverting funding, equipment, and personnel away from planned service delivery and critical infrastructure maintenance.”

He said the metro sought to prevent illegal dumping in terms of its waste management bylaws and the national Environmental Management Act.

“Fines for illegal dumping start at R2,000, with repeat or serious offences attracting higher penalties and possible criminal prosecution.”

Soyaya said a clampdown in KwaMagxaki in December saw the metro fining two offenders R2,000 each and instructing one of them to remove his illegally dumped building rubble.

“Despite these interventions, illegal dumping is often carried out deliberately and covertly, frequently at night or early mornings, which makes detection and prosecution resource-intensive.

“Current measures include law enforcement patrols, hotspot monitoring, inter-directorate collaboration, targeted clean-up operations, and community reporting mechanisms.

“The municipality is also strengthening intelligence-led enforcement, improving hotspot mapping, rolling out public education initiatives, and engaging businesses and informal operators to promote lawful waste disposal.”

16 January 2026 - The Retro club is allegedly disposing of their rubbish in the bush in Humewood. Admission tickets with the club's name on can be seen among bags full of empty alcohol bottles and rubbish at the site. Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Illegal dumping can be reported via:

The municipal call centre on 041-506-5555; or

The illegal dumping hotline on 0800-222-300.

The Herald