Jeffreys Bay excluded from 2026 Championship Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jordy Smith of SA surfs at the Corona Cero Open J-Bay on July 12 2025 at Jeffreys Bay.

Surfing SA has expressed disappointment after the World Surf League’s (WSL) decision that the Jeffreys Bay Open will not feature on this year’s calendar for the Championship Tour.

This decision means that Jeffreys Bay, widely regarded as one of the world’s finest surfing destinations, will not be included in the annual global surfing event, as the WSL moves to maintain a 12-event Championship Tour format.

Surfing SA board member and Africa Surf Confederation representative, Johnny Bakker, said the impact of the cancellation extended beyond South Africa.

“The cancellation of the Jeffreys Bay Open is not only disappointing for SA, but for Africa as a whole.

“Surfing is growing rapidly across the continent and will feature at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Dakar in 2026.

“We remain committed to seeking alternative opportunities for Jeffreys Bay and to ensuring Africa continues to be represented on the global surfing stage,” said Bakker.

In a statement on its official website, WSL confirmed that Jeffreys Bay was removed from the 2026 Championship Tour schedule due to financial constraints.

WSL CEO Ryan Crosby said the decision was difficult but necessary in the context of the organisation’s long-term sustainability.

“We love Jeffreys Bay and the community there, and we’re really grateful to them for welcoming us for so many years.

“It’s undoubtedly one of the best waves in the world, and we will continue to explore ways to return in the future. That said, we have made the difficult decision to pull Jeffreys Bay from the 2026 Championship Tour calendar.

“We did our very best to make Jeffreys Bay work in 2025, but the financial support isn’t there to make it viable this year,” said Crosby.

He added that broader business considerations informed the decision.

“Our goal is to set professional surfing up for long-term success and make sure the world’s best surfers have the platform to keep advancing the sport for many years. Achieving this goal requires making decisions that prioritise the health of the overall business,” he said.

The absence of the Jeffreys Bay Open from the Championship Tour is expected to be felt strongly within the local surfing fraternity and tourism sector, given the event’s global profile and history.

Long-time local surfer and surf industry business owner, Dave Lipschitz, said the Jeffreys Bay Open had played a critical role in the growth of the economy and surfing in the region.

“The biggest impact will be on the Jeffreys Bay economy. Winters are usually quiet, and the town relies heavily on the surfing season for an economic boost.

“Stalls are booked well in advance, businesses depend on that increase in activity, and many people plan their holidays around this time specifically to enjoy the surfing, most of which will now likely be cancelled.

“There is also a major impact on local competition, as young surfers get the opportunity to learn from the professionals, watch the events, and improve their own skills.

“The Jeffreys Bay Open had a huge impact both locally and nationally. It was one of the biggest events in the country, and without question the biggest for Jeffreys Bay,” said Lipschitz.

It’s a huge loss for Jeffreys Bay and SA surfing as a whole. World-class waves should see world-class surfers

Koffie Jacobs, who served as the Jeffreys Bay Open’s event organiser for many years and was instrumental in its successful execution, said the event had set the benchmark for international surfing contests.

“It’s a huge loss for Jeffreys Bay and SA surfing as a whole. World-class waves should see world-class surfers,” said Jacobs.