Man fined for stealing water from hydrant

On Monday metro police confiscated equipment used to illegally extract water from a fire hydrant in Hugo Naude Street, Janssensdal.

The municipality issued a statement after the incident in Hugo Naude Street, Janssensdal, on Monday.

It warned against tampering with fire hydrants, as this reduces water pressure needed for firefighting and emergency responses, placing lives and property in danger.

“Earlier today, on Hugo Naude Street, Janssensdal, metro police confiscated equipment used to illegally extract water from a fire hydrant.

“A R1,000 fine was issued for tampering with municipal infrastructure, and the equipment was booked in at Kariega SAPS, where a case was opened.”

The municipality urged residents to comply with water restrictions and report illegal water use to help protect the limited water supply and ensure community safety.

“Residents are reminded there are only five legally registered water service providers in the metro, as listed on the NMBM website.

“Only these providers are permitted to deliver non-potable water. Any other water sales or collections are illegal.

“The filling of swimming pools and watering of gardens is strictly prohibited due to declining dam levels. No municipal water may be used for these purposes.”

The Herald