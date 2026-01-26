Orcas chase great whites to Eastern Cape waters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In one day the orcas killed 23 broadnose sevengill sharks in Gansbaai — just for their livers. Picture: Rainer Schimpf/ File photo

Great white sharks have migrated from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape coast, with high numbers reported in Chintsa Bay, researchers have found.

Fifteen great whites were found in Chintsa Bay between January 17 and 19 by a five-member team of Western Cape scientists, filmmakers and divers.

Nine were tagged in their dorsal fins. Fourteen were young or sub-adults of more than 2m long, which could live for 70 to 80 years and grow to more than 5m-long.

One was a juvenile.

News of the latest taggings evoked keen interest from close to 200 anglers, paddlers, divers, swimmers, skippers and crews who crammed into the Kwelera Ski Boat clubhouse last week for the research presentation and discussion.

