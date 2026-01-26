Outpouring of support for SPCA after Kariega blow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SPCA district chair Deirdre Swift has encouraged supporters to continue fighting for the survival of the animal welfare organisation in the region

Though the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Kariega is down, it is not out as Nelson Mandela Bay residents step up to donate thousands of rand and supplies.

In a devastating blow, the animal welfare group was instructed by the municipality last week to vacate the premises it had occupied for 57 years.

However, the SPCA has since been overwhelmed by an outpouring of community support, offering much-needed hope amid uncertainty about the future of animal welfare in the area.

Despite shutting its doors in Kariega, the SPCA still has about 60 animals on site, with some potential adoptions pending.

The directive to vacate the premises was issued after a meeting between municipal officials and SPCA representatives on Tuesday afternoon, ending a long-standing relationship between the two entities.

Staff were given 24 hours to vacate the offices and clinic and move into two small containers on the premises.

However, after negotiations, they were granted a 30-day extension for the domestic animals in their care to remain on site.

The animals must be out by February 20.

SPCA district chair Deirdre Swift said none of the animals had been transferred to other facilities or euthanised since the closure.

“The animals remain our top priority, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure their safety and wellbeing during this difficult period,” she said.

In response to the setback, the public has rallied behind the organisation in what Swift described as an amazing show of solidarity.

A dedicated Rebuild SPCA fund has also since been launched, with donations totalling R58,115 by Friday.

Swift said contributions had come from individuals, animal lovers and community members determined to help secure the future of the organisation.

“The public response has been enormous,” she said.

“There are truly no words to describe how grateful we are.

“Knowing that the community stands with us helps lighten the heavy burden we carry during this time of uncertainty.”

Though financial donations had provided much-needed relief, Swift said the SPCA’s most urgent need remained securing a new home.

Thus far the only suitable property available comes with a price tag of R2.7m, placing immense pressure on the organisation to raise funds within an extremely limited timeframe.

“The window of opportunity is small and the mountain we need to climb is huge,” Swift said.

“Without a permanent base, the long-term future of the SPCA remains at risk.”

She encouraged supporters not to become despondent and to continue fighting for the survival of the SPCA in the region.

“Our message is simple. Please don’t give up on us.

“Keep fighting for the continuance of the SPCA and for the animals who depend on us.”

She said the unwavering support from the public had reinforced the vital role the SPCA played in the community and the shared responsibility to ensure animal welfare remained protected.

The Herald