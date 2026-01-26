POWER OF THE PEOPLE: Residents shine light in darkness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Workers on site at the 132kV overhead power line where two towers collapsed.

The major power outage affecting large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay has sparked a wave of ubuntu in the Friendly City.

Businesses, residents and politicians have pulled together since Thursday, offering up their homes and establishments to charge devices, store food or just share a chat over a cup of coffee.

The power outage is as a result of the collapse of two 132kV overhead powerline towers along the Bethelsdorp-Greenbushes corridor, on Thursday afternoon, with vandalism and strong winds being blamed for the incident.

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay were plunged into darkness, and as a secondary consequence of the disruption, several water pump stations and reservoirs were affected, resulting in water supply interruptions in some areas.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, with the acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, left, and electricity and energy acting executive director Bernhardt Lamour on a site visit (Fredlin Adriaan)

Speaking at the site of the tower collapse, Siya Mrasi, deputy director of transmission and distribution in the Bay electricity directorate, said he was satisfied with progress to restore power in the amended 10-day timeline.

Across the metro, residents and dozens of businesses and healthcare facilities have since been forced to plan, pray and pull together.

Social media has been flooded with requests and offers by residents to assist with everything from storage of food to charging of devices.

Sister Louise Botha at the Huis Louisa Meyburgh old age home, broke down on the phone on Sunday as she described the support they had received from the public.

The Kabega Park facility is home to 66 frail residents, who are looked after by 21 staff.

Botha said donations had streamed in since the social media post by Ward 12 councillor Vernon Boggenpoel about their dire situation.

“We received a lot of water. Thank you to everybody for helping us,” she said.

“In fact, the municipal water supply came online this [Sunday] morning, so we are coping in that regard.

“There is still no electricity but we have the generator we purchased on Friday.

“It was a big expense to buy and to run but it is helping us to at least keep the fridges cold.”

She said the other power-related problems noted by the DA councillor remained unresolved.

“Our phones and internet are also still down, meaning families cannot be contacted and ambulances cannot be called.

“Fire alarms, panic buttons and the inverter are not functioning.

“Meals are being prepared on a small gas stove.

“Staff are exhausted, anxious and stretched to breaking point.

“But we are doing our best.”

Botha said though the water challenge had now been resolved, the residents were confused and struggling.

“But we are coping and it is thanks to the public and the way they have stepped forward.

“We would like to say thank you to all who have helped us so far.”

The Patriotic Alliance’s Bradley Murray said in a social media post on Saturday that his team had established an emergency water collection point at the party’s office at the Gelvandale swimming pool.

He urged residents to come with their vehicles to help distribute bottles and drums of water to people who could not collect.

Boggenpoel also flagged an additional water collection point offer from a resident in his ward, in the Kabega Park/Morningside area.

He said the collection point was at the El Shaddai Old Age Home at 41 Colin Road.

“Residents may park on the grass and use the hose-pipe freely in front of the old age home.

“Please ensure that the hose is switched off after use so that everyone can benefit.”

He said arrangements had also been made with a resident at 111 Summerville Avenue in Morningside to assist the community with water.

“This household has a borehole with three taps available on the boundary wall, and residents are welcome to collect water from there.

“Thank you to the residents for their willingness to help the community during this time, and please collect water respectfully so everyone can benefit.”

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who was also at the collapsed tower site on Sunday, said the metro had dispatched 23 water trucks.

That had started by serving residents in the townships and would move to the western suburbs.

She said the metro had also asked Gift of the Givers to bring in its trucks to help with distribution.

Bester EMS also noted that due to the power outage in Gqeberha, oxygen concentrators might not be functioning.

“If you rely on oxygen cylinders and require a refill, please don’t hesitate to contact Bester EMS.

“We are also able to provide an on-site assessment for patients who would like to check if their oxygen levels are still within a safe range.

“Based on the assessment, we can then assist with oxygen refills or supply if needed. WhatsApp 083-207-1944.”

The Man Cave identified the key problem of disabled refrigerators and stepped in with a solution.

“With the ongoing power outages in Gqeberha, Man Cave Ice is stepping in to support our community by offering temporary storage for frozen goods at no cost to residents in the affected areas.

“To help us manage this efficiently and fairly, place all goods in black refuse bags or similar, clearly mark each bag with your name and include at least two phone numbers on each bag.”

A resident who identified herself only as Xenia also put up her hand to assist.

“If anyone wants to charge their phones or if they have meat they need frozen, please contact me on 084-677-3322. Please mark your bag with your name and cell number.”

Bocadillos on Sixth bought a generator after previous electricity outages in the Bay, and the investment was paying off.

Manager Precious Chikune said on Sunday they were operating well.

“We have a big generator which covers our ovens and fridges and everything else that needs power.

“Our water came back on Friday, so we have no problem and we are open for business.”

Mrasi said the metro work team had planted four monopoles, which were not as vulnerable to vandalism and corrosion, to replace the latticed towers.

“Tomorrow we hope to pull all the [conducting capacity] ... Currently, we are progressing well.”

In August 2024, four high-voltage transmission towers on the western side of Gqeberha collapsed due to the combination of gale-force winds and rust and corrosion.

Power was restored after more than a week.

Rust and corrosion on a transmission tower were again behind a widespread power outage in May 2025.