Soqhayisa pupils race in R3,000 trolley dash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shoppers were met with cheers and excitement as two Soqhayisa High School pupils took part in a two-minute trolley dash, racing through the aisles to load groceries worth up to R3,000.

Qhama Ndibaza and Thandolwethu Nuku were given just two minutes each to fill their trolleys at Pick n Pay at Boardwalk Mall as onlookers shouted encouragement from the sidelines.

The initiative, now in its second year, is sponsored by Boardwalk Hotel and Casino.

Arcadia High School took part in last year’s event.

Thandolwethu, 18, a grade 12 pupil, said she felt both excited and nervous about taking part.

“I am very happy to be here.

“At first I could not believe it.

“We come from an area that is crime-ridden.

“People try their best to make a decent living,” she said.

She encouraged other pupils to stay focused on their studies, adding that she hoped to pursue a BCom in actuarial science next year.

Bianca Louw, marketing co-ordinator for the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, said the organisers hoped to make the trolley dash an annual event.

“We realise that people are struggling out there and we want to make a difference.

“We ask schools to write motivational letters as to why they should participate, and then make a choice,” she said.

Marketing manager Lumeez Suliman said the success of last year’s event prompted its return.

“When you read through all the motivational letters, you realise how privileged you actually are.

“There are some heartbreaking stories,” she said.

Both pupils who participated are head prefects at the school, with Qhama currently in grade 11.

Deputy principal Mziwebandla Masiza described the initiative as a rare opportunity for a township school.

“This is an excellent way to start the year and it is great for our kids.

“It is rare that a township school gets this opportunity, and it is a huge motivation,” he said.

Teacher Aviwe Madolo said Qhama led maths tutoring for grades 8 and 9.

She added that the two pupils had previously helped the school win R150,000 in a competition, which was used for school improvements.

Both pupils were visibly exhausted after the dash, having come close to the R3,000 limit.

They were allowed to re-enter the store to top up their trolleys, which included items such as groceries and an air fryer each.

The Herald