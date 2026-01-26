South Sudan orders UN personnel, civilians to leave parts of Jonglei State

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Sudan’s military has ordered all civilians and personnel from the UN mission and all other charities to evacuate three counties in Jonglei State before an operation there against opposition forces.

Clashes, which the UN said are occurring at a scale not seen since 2017, have been convulsing South Sudan, Africa’s youngest country, for months.

Some of the fiercest fighting has taken place in Jonglei, in the country’s east on the border with Ethiopia, where the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) is seeking to halt an offensive by fighters loyal to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO).

An operation code-named “Operation Enduring Peace” was “imminent”, the SSPDF said on Sunday.

The military said all civilians living in Nyirol, Uror and Akobo counties in Jonglei were “directed to immediately evacuate for safety to government-controlled areas as soon as possible”.

All personnel from the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMiss) and those working for NGOs were also ordered to evacuate the three counties within 48 hours.

“Our peacekeepers in Akobo remain in place, carrying out all efforts under our mandate to help de-escalate tensions and prevent conflict,” a UNMiss spokesperson told Reuters. She did not say whether UN staff also remained in the other counties.

Last week SPLA-IO called on its forces to march on South Sudan’s capital, Juba, signalling a major escalation.

Earlier this month SPLA-IO forces seized the town of Pajut in heavy fighting in the north of Jonglei, and the town’s capture was seen as putting the state capital of Bor at risk.

On Sunday UNMiss said 180,000 people in the state had been displaced by the conflict and urged South Sudan’s leaders “to put the interests of their people first by stopping the fighting”.

Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said on Sunday it had evacuated key staff from Akobo county after “clear instruction from the relevant authorities, and in response to the deteriorating security situation in the area”.

SPLA-IO forces led by South Sudan’s vice president Riek Machar battled the military in the 2013 to 2018 civil war, which was fought largely along ethnic lines and killed about 400,000 people.

A peace deal in 2018 quieted the conflict, though localised clashes have persisted.

Reuters