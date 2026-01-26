Visually impaired athlete going for London Marathon, days after Ironman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the age of 39, visually impaired athlete Kathleen Flanagan is preparing to take on one of the world’s most iconic road races, the London Marathon, while also juggling training for Ironman, which takes place days before in April.

Fortunately, Flanagan will not be doing it alone and will have her guide and support team with her throughout the journey.

The Gqeberha athlete said her team had been crucial in ensuring she trained safely and appropriately, especially with two major endurance events so close together.

“My guide is highly important in everything I do.

“He understands that Ironman comes first and that London follows just seven days later.

“We have had to plan carefully so I don’t push too hard or risk injury.

“I’m not going to London to win a medal or to prove anything.

“I’m going to experience it, to enjoy every moment and to take it all in, even if that means slowing down and listening to my body,” Flanagan said.

She said part of her motivation came from not wanting to let her guide and team down, especially on difficult training days.

“I don’t ever want to let my guide down and that keeps me going when it’s tough.

“I would rather slow down than stop, because quitting just doesn’t sit well with me.

“When I think about race day and about crossing that finish line, it reminds me why the hard days matter and why I’m willing to put in the effort, no matter the weather or how I’m feeling,” she said.

Beyond the physical challenge, Flanagan hopes her story will encourage others to volunteer and support athletes with disabilities.

“There are very few people willing to step up and help, and without volunteers, many of us simply cannot participate.

“I want people to see that their time, patience, and understanding can change someone’s life.

“Volunteers make it possible for people like me to stand on a start line and cross a finish line,” she said.

Supporting Flanagan’s London Marathon journey is family friend Lindy Beyers, who is spearheading a golf day fundraiser to help cover the costs of the trip.

“Kat is a family friend and I’ve grown up seeing how people pull together for a good cause, especially through sport,” Beyers said.

“I’m organising the fundraiser while working and running my own nutritional club, so it’s a lot to juggle, but the support from family, friends and the wider community has been incredible.”

Beyers believes backing athletes with disabilities is both necessary and humbling.

“Try swimming in the ocean or running on the road with a blindfold on and you quickly realise how challenging daily life can be.

“Kathleen is always positive and she inspires me to do more and to be better.

“We are blessed with good health and we can absolutely do more to support people with disabilities,” she said.

As Flanagan counts down to April, her focus remains on Ironman, London, and the people who make the journey possible, one step, stride and shared effort at a time.

The Herald