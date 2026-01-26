RECORDED | DJ Warras murder trial continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Victor Majola is accused of orchestrating the killing of the DJ last month.

The man accused of killing media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock is in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the verdict on his bail application.

TimesLIVE