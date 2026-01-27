‘Auto sector can’t afford to wait and hope’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Banking on US President Donald Trump leaving office to restore normal trade relations would be a gamble for SA’s automotive industry, with the government warning that shifts in trade policy are likely to outlast any single administration.

With the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) benefits increasingly uncertain, the government is scrambling to reduce reliance on the US market as policy shifts have triggered export losses.

Nelson Mandela Bay and the larger Eastern Cape are central to SA’s automotive sector, contributing more than 40% of national manufacturing employment.

Trade, industry and competition deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi said it would be naive to assume US trade policy would reset after the next US election, adding that SA’s automotive industry could not afford to wait and hope.

He was speaking to the portfolio committee on trade, industry, and competition in parliament on Tuesday morning, responding to questions from EFF MP Sinawo Thambo.

Thambo challenged the logic of prioritising the US as an export destination while simultaneously viewing India and China as import threats.

Godlimpi briefed the committee on a performance report for the SA Automotive Masterplan (SAAM) 2035.

Thambo said Godlimpi had framed SA’s trade relationship with the US as something the country should be worried about losing, while also portraying India and China as an ongoing threat to SA’s export position.

“Any logical person reading the presentation would reach the conclusion that there is a threat of our market being flooded by products from India and China, and we need to deal with that threat,” Thambo said.

“And it does not seem to be the same attitude with which we think we should approach the US.

“So the US is presented here as an export destination and export position that we need to protect, while India and China are presented as import dumpers.”

Thambo said there seemed to be a thought process that the country would weather the storm of the US’s current hostilities until Trump’s term ended.

“I want to state categorically — because there’s an aspiration that we are all going to weather the storm until the end of Donald Trump’s term — I don’t think the end of Donald Trump’s term is going to end the hostilities in relation to us and the US.

“SA maintains good relations with nations such as Iran, Palestine, and we’ve taken Israel to the International Court of Justice.

“And if Godlimpi is as honourable as he claims to be, we’re not going to abandon those relationships because of trade.”

However, Godlimpi said SA would never act negatively against the US.

He said the reshaping of US foreign policy and its stance on global markets was a long-term shift, not something that would fade away.

“The idea that we wait for 2028 and suddenly everything goes back to what it was is a naive proposition.

“We don’t hold to that position.

“There might be stylistic differences in how a different administration projects that policy, but at a strategic level, it will pretty much remain the same.

“So we are working to de-risk SA’s dependence on not just that market, but on our traditional markets, and to explore alternative markets as much as possible.”

Godlimpi said this included optimising African markets, expanding SA’s footprint to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, and maintaining its footprint in the European market.

He said the EU’s push for SA to move away from internal-combustion engines and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles posed the country’s biggest risk at present.

“We speak about the risks on the US front, because it is an existing market, and if you lose that completely, now you are going to have to scale down a great deal on your current, existing product production capacity.

“It’s an objective reality.

“You are going to lose jobs.

“You’re going to lose a lot of revenue.

“Even if you say realistically that their strategy is not going to change, you don’t throw your hands up in exasperation or say to them walk and I will walk.

“You negotiate a process of rethinking the relationship as much as you can, as you are restructuring your own dynamics in SA so that you don’t have a disruptive shock in how your economy functions, and that has been the effect of the tariffs and the threats of the ending of the agreement.”

Earlier in January, the US House of Representatives approved a short-term extension of Agoa without explicitly retaining SA.

The Bill proposed a December 2028 extension.

The Bill will proceed to the Senate for consideration and approval before it is sent to Trump for approval.

On this, Godlimpi said Agoa was likely to be extended by one year.

Any longer version might exclude SA.

“But we still have to negotiate that SA must be retained within.

“Why? If we are retained within Agoa, it makes our life a little bit easier, but it doesn’t mean we are not doing scenario planning for an eventuality where we are excluded from Agoa.”

On China and India, Godlimpi said though they might be strategic partners, their production patterns posed a competitive threat to the SA auto sector.

“The idea is not to say don’t come to SA. The idea is to say, why are you not manufacturing in SA?”

The parliamentary meeting comes after Nissan announced it would sell its Rosslyn plant to Chery SA, with the Chinese manufacturer absorbing Nissan’s workers.

Previously, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said Chery was in talks with Mercedes-Benz SA to absorb empty production lines at the East London plant.

Recently, the department confirmed looking for investors to take over the Goodyear SA plant in Kariega, following its closure in August.

“We are currently engaged with Chinese auto firms to try to get them to set up shop in SA.

“You can’t do that in a hostile setting.

“So, we work very well with the Chinese government and Chinese auto manufacturers.

“We’re trying to make the case that many of them must come to SA to set up shop, and it’s the same with the ones from India.

“So we don’t have a negative attitude towards them.”

He said the Brics block consisted mostly of middle-income countries.

“Our economic profiles are pretty much the same.

“We are all trying to claim almost a similar share of the global export markets, which means sometimes we will be competing directly with each other, and that creates a little bit of tension, not conflict as such.”

