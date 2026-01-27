Calls for bail to be denied to artist accused of murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dozens of activists and residents gathered outside the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday calling for bail to be denied to murder accused Bevan van Druten.

The well-known artist and sculptor, who is accused of murdering Nicky van Heerden, appeared briefly in court where his bail application was postponed to January 29 for a legal aid attorney to consult with him.

The courtroom was packed with Plett activist organisations, residents and friends of Van Heerden.

Van Druten, 53, who says on his website that he has sold his artwork internationally, was arrested last week.

The body of the 54-year-old Van Heerden, affectionately known as Alaska, was found at Keurbooms River after someone reported having heard a woman screaming.

Police found her body next to an abandoned vehicle believed to belong to Van Druten.

On Monday, Karma Rossi, a friend of Van Heerden’s, said the accused took advantage of a community that accepted him and gave him opportunities to showcase his work.

“The Plettenberg Bay community failed Alaska; we failed her for not standing up against this [allegedly] violent man, who [allegedly] had a reputation for fighting with people.

“We whispered about his [alleged] bad behaviour, but no-one spoke loudly and made it public that he was [allegedly] a mean, violent man, to protect everyone, especially women and children,” Rossi said

She described Van Heerden as the most beautiful woman inside and out.

“She was gracious, she was kind, she was funny, she was hard-working, highly intelligent, really, on the ball in so many ways.

“I met her not very long ago, maybe half a year ago, and ... she was like, one of my daughters.”

Grace Ash, who created a portrait of the late Alaska, said while the situation had sparked a movement, it was important to know that they were doing this for all women.

“A big point to make is that her murder has been strongly publicised.

“And we are making use of this fact, but there have been so many murders recently, women whose names haven’t been shared, women whose stories haven’t been shared in the media,” she said.

Ash said they would challenge the national registry of offenders to publicise the names of all offenders.

“The accused was [allegedly] a repeat offender, and we are calling for repeat offenders to be publicised. ”

Rossi and Ash have submitted a petition signed by the community to oppose bail for Van Druten.

They are also organising a march against gender-based violence and femicide on Saturday.

The Herald