Chance for Knysna artists to become cultural entrepreneurs

AIR Project founder Yusuf Ganief speaks about the chances a new initiative will provide for Knysna artists

In an effort to cultivate and celebrate the historical instruments, art and culture of the Garden Route, the AIR Project has teamed up with the Knysna municipality.

A total of 13 local artists will be trained over two months, giving them skills and knowledge about indigenous cultural instruments to assist their abilities and music careers.

The selected artists will begin the intensive training in February.

Mayor Thando Matika welcomed the initiative, saying the town was proud to host a programme that directly empowered the creative community.

“The AIR Project aligns with our integrated development plan by advancing local economic growth, social inclusion and cultural tourism, particularly for artists from under-served and rural communities,” Matika said.

Auditions for the AIR Project 2026 were held in December at the Hornlee Civic Centre, where musicians and creatives from across the Knysna region presented their work to a panel of five independent judges assessing artistic skill, cultural relevance, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial potential.

CEO of the Western Cape Arts Festivals and founder of the AIR Project, Yusuf Ganief, said the AIR Project was where culture met commerce.

“We are not only developing artists, we are cultivating cultural entrepreneurs who can sustain themselves through their heritage, skills and creativity.”

He said the transformative training and development programme would empower artists from the Knysna region through hands-on mentorship with indigenous musicians, instrument makers, master crafters and business experts.

Ganief added that the project equipped participants with the skills to transform their creative practices into sustainable cultural enterprises rooted in indigenous heritage.

Matika said that beyond skills development, the AIR Project promoted economic participation, job creation and cultural tourism growth.

“By strengthening local creative value chains — from instrument makers and craft producers to performers and cultural entrepreneurs — the programme contributes to Knysna’s positioning as a vibrant cultural destination.”