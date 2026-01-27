Five suspects arrested in R12m fraud scheme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five suspects were arrested and four companies charged after a joint Hawks operation between the Eastern and Western Cape. Stock image.

The arrests stem from an alleged fraud, theft and money-laundering scheme which targeted a Gqeberha-based construction company, Pro Khaya, between 2015 and 2018.

A former branch manager is accused of abusing his position by setting up a private company, colluding with subcontractors to submit fictitious invoices, and receiving kickbacks.

The alleged losses total about R12m.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the collaborative efforts between the directorate for priority crime investigation units based in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape yielded good results.

“It is reported that between 2015 and 2018, Pro Khaya, a construction company based in Gqeberha, wanted to expand their business to Cape Town, where they employed one of the accused, a qualified quantity surveyor, as a branch manager.

“The accused allegedly abused his position by establishing his own private company that offered the same services as the parent company.

“Through investigation conducted by the Hawks, it was revealed that the accused strategically identified subcontractors who allegedly colluded with him to facilitate fictitious invoices for payments to be paid by the parent company.

“It was further alleged that the subcontractors in turn would make payments back to his private company.

“The estimated loss amounted to R12m, and more arrests are imminent,” Fumba said.

Fumba said the accused were aged between 37 and 59 and would make their first appearance in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The Herald