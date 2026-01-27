Gauteng clarifies scholar transport licences after operators raise concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 500 scholar transport providers gathered at the Gauteng roads and transport department’s head office in Johannesburg on Monday to raise concern about delays in obtaining operating licences.

The meeting, at 45 Commissioner Street, highlighted long-standing issues that have made it difficult for many operators to formalise their services.

Roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela addressed the crowd and acknowledged the “legitimacy of concerns raised” and pointed out that there were “gaps in information regarding the application process and required documents”.

To help resolve the matter, the department handed out more than 1,000 operating licence forms and gave operators a clear list of what documents are needed:

a copy of the contract (for contracted services);

a certified copy of their South African identity document;

a certified copy of a valid driver’s licence/professional driving permit;

a valid police clearance certificate;

a certified copy of the vehicle registration;

a certified copy of the roadworthy certificate;

an original tax compliance status;

proof of residential address;

a recommendation letter from a school, with original signature and school stamp;

a list of pupils with parents/guardian contact details;

proof of insurance, including insurance indemnity cover;

route description;

should a CK/business be used, attach ID copies of directors and all documents must reflect the CK details (for example, Sars documentation); and

any additional documentation as prescribed by the department.

The MEC said this was part of the department’s efforts to “improve access, transparency, and compliance in the sector”.

In terms of the National Land Traffic Act, all public transport operators must have a valid operating licence to carry passengers for a fee.

“The department is willing to work with scholar transport operators who genuinely want to regularise their operations,” said Diale-Tlabela. “However, compliance with the law is not optional. Scholar transport is a safety-critical service, and the safety and dignity of our learners remain non-negotiable.”

She warned the province would not tolerate shutdowns or intimidation by operators who are not compliant.

“We will not condone disruptions, shutdowns, or intimidation aimed at forcing the department to overlook issues related to non-compliance. In many cases, resistance to compliance arises because vehicles or documentation do not meet the required standards. The law will be enforced without fear or favour.

“If you cannot meet the minimum legal requirements to safely transport learners, you have no business operating in this space. Our learners’ lives are not negotiable.”

The department said enforcement operations would continue across the province to ensure pupils’ safety and legal compliance.

Operators are urged to submit their applications in person at any of the five Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Board offices in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand or Sedibeng. A fee of R600 is charged per application.

Parents and community members are encouraged to report reckless or unsafe scholar transport vehicles to the Gauteng traffic inspectorate on 0800-428-8364.

