Gqeberha pupil dies after being struck by vehicle on N2

A Cillié High School pupil was killed in an accident on the N2 on Tuesday morning

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated after the death of a 16-year-old pupil who was struck by a vehicle on the N2 in Sidwell, Gqeberha, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Algoa Park officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian near the Commercial Road off-ramp at about 8am.

“The pupil, who was dressed in his school uniform, died at the scene.

“The driver of a silver VW Polo involved in the incident stopped and is co-operating with the police as investigations continue.

“The deceased was a 16-year-old boy who was a pedestrian at the time of the accident, and an investigation is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Cillié High School principal Newton Kennedy confirmed via a letter posted on the school’s official Facebook page that the school had been in touch with the pupil’s parents.

“At this stage, the school does not have any further information available.

“The telephone is currently out of order due to a power outage …

“Thank you very much for your understanding,” he said.

