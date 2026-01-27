Man, 60, killed in home invasion near Humansdorp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man killed during a home invasion near Humansdorp on Tuesday morning

Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man who was killed during a home invasion on a smallholding outside Humansdorp in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, at about 1.30am on Tuesday police responded to a complaint of a robbery at a farm on the R102.

“At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a 60-year-old man with open wounds.

“The identity of the deceased person is being withheld until a formal identification process has been concluded,” Nkohli said.

He encouraged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Captain Smit, on 071-352-4623.

Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Nkohli said cases of murder and robbery were under investigation.

The Herald