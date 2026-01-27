News

Man, 60, killed in home invasion near Humansdorp

Police seek leads in deadly farm robbery on R102

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Four suspects entered the property and opened fire, killing three men in a bedroom. Stock photo.
The police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man killed during a home invasion near Humansdorp on Tuesday morning (123RF/zeferli)

Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man who was killed during a home invasion on a smallholding outside Humansdorp in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, at about 1.30am on Tuesday police responded to a complaint of a robbery at a farm on the R102.

“At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a 60-year-old man with open wounds.

“The identity of the deceased person is being withheld until a formal identification process has been concluded,” Nkohli said.

He encouraged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Captain Smit, on 071-352-4623.

Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Nkohli said cases of murder and robbery were under investigation.

The Herald

