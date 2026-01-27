Man, 60, killed in home invasion near Humansdorp

Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man who was killed during a home invasion on a smallholding outside Humansdorp in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, at about 1.30am on Tuesday police responded to a complaint of a robbery at a farm on the R102.
“At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a 60-year-old man with open wounds.
“The identity of the deceased person is being withheld until a formal identification process has been concluded,” Nkohli said.
He encouraged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective-Captain Smit, on 071-352-4623.
Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Nkohli said cases of murder and robbery were under investigation.
The Herald
