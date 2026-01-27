Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Electrical restoration will take place in phases to ensure system stability and prevent overloads

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will begin restoring electricity to areas affected by an outage starting at 2pm on Tuesday.

This follows the successful testing of the repaired 132kV transmission infrastructure between the Bloemendal and Greenbushes substations.

The municipality’s electricity and energy department, together with the appointed service provider, has completed all major construction work.

Testing has been concluded successfully.

The power will be restored in a phased approach.

Our teams have worked around the clock under challenging conditions to restore this critical infrastructure — Mayor Babalwa Lobishe

Residents are advised that restoring the supply to all areas will take several hours, as power must be brought back gradually to maintain system stability and prevent overloads.

Electricity has already been restored to some areas, such as Seaview, Tembani and Greenbushes Industrial.

Residents are urged to disconnect generators from internal wiring and the municipal supply;

Switch off the swimming pool pumps;

Switch off geysers;

Switch off electric stoves; and

Switch off all non-essential electrical equipment.

Once the supply has been restored and stabilised, residents are advised to reconnect appliances gradually, beginning with essential equipment only.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe thanked residents and businesses for their patience and co-operation.

“Our teams have worked around the clock under challenging conditions to restore this critical infrastructure.”

Brief interruptions in the power supply may occur during the process.

The Herald