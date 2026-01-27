Mystery ghost tours reveal Gqeberha’s haunted history

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Mystery Ghost Tours are conducted under the leadership of Mark Rose-Christie

Few things fascinate our curiosity as much as the potential of paranormal activity and Gqeberha residents recently received the opportunity to learn about the city’s haunted history as Mystery Ghost Tours returned to the Bay.

Mystery Ghost Tours owner and tour guide Mark Rose-Christie conducted tours this week, exploring the legends, folklore and myths that contributed several spooky scenes across the metro.

Rose-Christie, who created and hosts the tours, said in addition to some of the more familiar venues frequented in the past, this year the tour also included stories and folklore from the Khoisan and Xhosa cultures.

“Of all the eight cities in which we run, Gqeberha is my favourite.

“And not only because I was born and raised in the city, but because of its multicultural history,” Rose-Christie said.

“Of the oldest inhabitants in the area like the Khoisan and the Xhosa people, to those who came later, one comes to learn about the various beliefs in ghosts, spirits and other folklore in a diverse manner.”

He said those that settled in Gqeberha later also contributed to the city’s paranormal legends.

“For instance, the ghost of a manager who once ran the Seaman’s Mission, which today is the South End Museum, where his footsteps are still heard to this day.

“At the Opera House, which is Africa’s oldest working Victorian theatre, “The White Lady” appears on stage and walks through a wall that was once a doorway.

“She is believed to have been an actress dressed in a white dressing gown, who came from England and never quite left.”

He said as the tour proceeded on its route, it explored the legends of The Little Theatre and nearby Fort Frederick, followed by a spectre at the Maritime Club for a pub stop and magical performance by the host.

In Park Drive, the tour visited one of the many beautifully-designed manor houses once known as Park Villas, followed by another manor house which was converted to what was once the city’s most prestigious hotel — The Park Hotel.

The tour then travelled to Provincial Hospital, with the next stop being the historical Richly House.

At the bottom of Target Kloof, tour guests learnt about the science of the paranormal, where guests tested invisible force fields by using dowsing rods at the river.

The tour then continued to The Coach House in old Walmer, before winding up at the South End Cemetery opposite the police station.

Here, well-known ghost stories were shared, with the evening concluding in a surprise chilling visual climax.

All details, including bookings and photographs are on the tour’s website at www.MysteryGhostProductions.co.za for the December tours.