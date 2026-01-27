Parliamentary committee swoops on Gqeberha clay miner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mining consultant Rudi Gerber shows members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on minerals and petroleum resources around Lloyd’s Brickworks during an oversight visit by the committee on Tuesday

The parliamentary minerals portfolio committee swept into Gqeberha on Tuesday, and zeroed in on a clay mining company that has apparently not yet converted to the new order mining right, 17 years after it came into being.

The 11-person committee spent the morning at the department of minerals and petroleum resources’ regional office at Pier 14 and then, together with officials, and flanked by traffic vehicles with emergency lights flashing, descended on Lloyd’s Brickworks on the Addo Road.

Committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule explained to Jason Chen, part-owner of the Lloyd’s Brickworks clay mine, and consultant Rudi Gerber, that he and his team were on serious business.

“We do not want people to be without jobs, but we are lawmakers,” Mahlaule said.

“We cannot locate you in the MPRDA [the new order Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act that took the place of the old Minerals Act in 2009].

“Where possible, we will assist you to convert. But you will comply. And if that is not possible, we will close you down.”

Gerber said the founding owner of the company, Willem Lloyd, had allegedly operated legally under the Minerals Act, and he had applied for a new order mining right before the 2008 deadline.

He said the company had since then, even after Lloyd died and the business changed hands, been working to achieve this conversion.

“It takes time and it’s a process. Emails go back and forth between us and the department. That is SA and it’s good as we seek to improve.

“And while that process is happening, in terms of the law, we are allowed to continue mining.

“After today [Tuesday], I can’t see why the mining right cannot be granted to Lloyd’s Brickworks under the MPRDA.”

Nontobeko Mdakane, deputy director of mineral laws administration in the department’s Gqeberha office, said it was correct that the company was still allowed to mine while it was converting, since it had applied timeously.

“But their social and labour plan document is sub-standard and they must amend it and resubmit.”

Minerals and petroleum resources portfolio committee member Sphesihle Zondi asked Mdakane if there was not a legislated time limit whereby a company would eventually lose its mining licence if it took too long to submit all the correct documents and make the necessary conversion.

Mdakana said as long as the company had come forward before the 2008 deadline, however, there was no limit.

Speaking at the department’s offices earlier, portfolio committee member Adil Nchabeleng tore into officials, saying his information was that there were 300 illegal sand mines operating in the Eastern Cape.

“They are affecting communities, wildlife and marine life. Is this misreporting?

“Why are you protecting these operators? It is the rare earth minerals that they are after under the guise of sand mining.”

The department’s national director for criminal enforcement, Shadrack Nkuna, rejected this attack.

“There are not more than 20 illegal sand mines in the Eastern Cape. We are happy with our progress to stop them. There is no crisis.”

Committee member James Lorimer then asked if the department was intervening in the problems in Gqeberha caused by the manganese industry, including chronic manganese dust fouling the air and trucks damaging infrastructure.

The manganese is mined in the Northern Cape and transported through to Gqeberha where it is stockpiled and then exported via the Port Elizabeth Harbour.

Nkuna said the matter fell under the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“But we do meet with them to try and help,” Nkuna said.

