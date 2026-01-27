Roadworker hit by ‘speeding’ motorist in Linden, Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A motorist who was allegedly speeding hit a roadworker in Linden, Johannesburg, on Monday.

A Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) worker was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Linden on Monday.

This comes after a racially motivated assault in Rivonia last week, the JRA said.

A team was at the corner of 4th and 7th avenues in Linden painting road markings when a motorist, who was allegedly speeding, hit one of the workers.

A criminal case has been opened with police.

The worker was treated in hospital and discharged.

In Rivonia on Friday, the JRA said staff were accosted by an irate driver.

The workers were at 12th Avenue, between Gemsbok and Cawly roads, clearing vegetation in preparation for pothole repairs.

“A motorist, reportedly frustrated by the temporary maintenance work, physically assaulted the officials and subjected them to derogatory, racist language. The team was forced to abandon their scheduled service delivery to report the incident at the nearest police station.”

The JRA said the acts are a violation of the basic human rights of its employees.

“The uncontrolled anger and the blatant disregard for human life we are witnessing is unacceptable,” said JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi.

“Our officials should be able to carry out their duties without fear of victimisation, abuse or being struck by speeding vehicles. Those caught engaging in acts of violence or reckless driving will face the full might of the law.”

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene expressed deep concern.

“We advise road users and the public not to interfere with maintenance works and to respect the safety of those working on our roads. We cannot allow our staff to be put in harm’s way while trying to improve the city’s infrastructure.”

