Shamwari wildlife veteran steps back from the frontline

Dr Johan Joubert, centre, with two other veteran members of the Shamwari team, ecologist Dr John O’Brien, left, and chief executive Joe Cloete

A key member of the team behind pioneering the Shamwari Game Reserve, which spearheaded the Eastern Cape’s transformation into a wildlife destination 30 years ago, is retiring.

Wildlife vet Dr Johan Joubert, 69, worked together with a core group of professionals under visionary initial owner Adrian Gardiner and then the Investment Corporation of Dubai that bought it from him.

Joubert, as the wildlife manager, headed up the respected Shamwari Rehabilitation Centre, managed the Shamwari Foundation and was a key member of the team that put the reserve and the region on the international ecotourism map.

He said on Monday he was looking forward to stepping back from the frontline.

“The physical work of game capture for instance was becoming a bit much.

“Also, while I have loved my time at Shamwari, I am excited about tackling some of the key conservation issues from a broader point of view.”

He said it had all begun when he was a child growing up on a sheep and goat farm near the Karoo hamlet of Wolwefontein.

“We had a pair of black eagles on the farm and I found where their nest was.

“As a boy, I would sit and watch them for hours and I was able to observe the chicks when they arrived, and what the adults ate.

“Some farmers believed eagles targeted their small stock but I could see that was not correct for our pair.”

After attending Wolwefontein Primary School, Joubert enrolled at Kirkwood High School and then studied veterinary science at the University of Pretoria.

He spent his army service thereafter working as a state vet and at one point was appointed to look after then Bophuthatswana president Lucas Mangope’s beef herd.

Joubert bought a veterinary practice in 1982 in then-Uitenhage and ran that until he joined the Shamwari team in 1996.

He said one of the members of the team was Joe Cloete, who is now chief executive of Shamwari, and Joubert will join his old colleague and friend on a flight this week to Dubai for a meeting with the owners.

“It will be an opportunity for me to say goodbye to them, but also to stress the importance, in my view, for Shamwari to keep expanding.”

He said the reserve was 6,000ha when he joined and it was now 25,000ha — but further growth was fundamentally important.

“Conservation can’t be done in small pockets. We have to allow natural migration processes to happen.”

He said he had enjoyed working on the land acquisition programme while he was at Shamwari and would continue to advise the team, where possible, as they continued this trajectory.

“As Shamwari grew and the purchased land was rehabilitated, we were able to reintroduce species that historically once occurred there, and I really enjoyed that process as well.

“As our animals multiplied we were able to help with the relocation of species to other reserves, which was good for conservation and strengthened gene pools, and that was very satisfying as well.”

He said he would continue to manage the Shamwari Foundation, with its three pillars of community, wildlife and environment.

“The foundation works to resolve conflict between farmers and species like jackal, leopard and birds of prey.

“There are other hot topics we need to help Eastern Cape game farmers and reserves with, like continuing to keep their buffalo free of foot and mouth disease.

“In so doing, we ensure the security of the species and that we do not contribute to the problems currently facing the agricultural sector.”

Joubert said he was retiring to Jeffreys Bay.

“I’ve been a long time in the bush but I’ve always loved the sea and I will probably get involved in coastal conservation matters there.”