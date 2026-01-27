Three released on bail in R12m fraud case, two still in custody

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two of the five people implicated in a massive fraud scheme have been remanded in custody

Three of the five suspects arrested in connection with an alleged fraud, theft and money-laundering scheme which targeted a Gqeberha-based construction company have been released on bail of R5,000 each.

The remaining two — a couple — remain in custody.

The accused were charged together with four companies after a joint Hawks operation between the Eastern and Western Cape.

The arrests stem from an elaborate scheme which allegedly targeted construction firm Pro Khaya between 2015 and 2018.

The accused allegedly abused his position by establishing his own private company that offered the same services as the parent company — Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba

According to the Hawks, a former branch manager stands accused of abusing his position by setting up a private company, colluding with subcontractors to submit fictitious invoices and receiving kickbacks.

The alleged losses total about R12m.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the collaborative efforts between the directorate for priority crime investigation units based in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape yielded good results.

“It is reported that between 2015 and 2018, Pro Khaya, a construction company based in Gqeberha, wanted to expand the business to Cape Town, where they employed one of the accused, a qualified quantity surveyor, as a branch manager.

“The accused allegedly abused his position by establishing his own private company that offered the same services as the parent company.

“Through an investigation conducted by the Hawks, it was revealed that the accused strategically identified subcontractors who allegedly colluded with him to facilitate fictitious invoices for payments to be paid by the parent company.

“It was further alleged that the subcontractors in turn would make payments back to his private company.

“The estimated loss amounted to R12m, and more arrests are imminent,” Fumba said.

Faris Monan, 37, Sihaam Tifloen, 37, Nicholas Cloete, 46, Edward Marais, 59, and Anthea Marais, 48, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Monan, Tifloen and Cloete were released on bail of R5,000 each, while the Marais couple were remanded.

The case was postponed to Wednesday.

