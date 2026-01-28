Former French senator Joel Guerriau guilty of drugging politician to assault her

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A former French senator was found guilty by a Paris court on Tuesday of having spiked a politician’s drink with ecstasy with the intention of sexually assaulting her.

The court, in its ruling, rejected the defence’s argument that Joel Guerriau, 68, may have “inadvertently” administered Sandrine Josso with “a substance liable to alter her discernment or control over her actions, in order to commit rape or sexual aggression”.

Guerriau, who resigned as a senator over the case in October 2025, was also found guilty of possession and use of ecstasy.

The case has resonated in France after the 2024 conviction of Dominique Pelicot, who was found guilty of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, Gisele, and inviting dozens of strangers to assault her while she was unconscious. The Pelicot trial attracted headlines worldwide and raised awareness about drug-facilitated assaults.

Because of “the particular gravity of the offences committed and the high dose of ecstasy administered to Sandrine Josso without her knowledge”, the court sentenced Guerriau to four years in prison, with two-and-a-half suspended, with a deferred detention order, meaning he will not go to jail as he appeals the ruling.

One of his lawyers said Guerriau intended to appeal. “The debate will resume in front of the appeals court, notably on the intention of assaulting, which my client completely contests,” Henri Carpentier told Reuters.

Josso had told investigators she felt unwell after drinking a few sips from a glass of champagne offered to her by Guerriau at his apartment to celebrate an electoral win. She said the champagne did not taste normal and that if she had not managed to leave the flat she was certain Guerriau would have assaulted her.

In its ruling the court said the intention to commit a rape or a sexual assault could be inferred from several elements, including: