WATCH | KZN Hawks head Senona ‘didn’t know’ his friend Matlala was linked to Deokaran murder

Herman Moloi

Journalist

KwaZulu-Natal head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, testifying at the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. (Freddy Mavunda)

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona says the murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran caught his attention but he did not know Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, who he considers to be a younger brother, was linked to it.

Senona said he learnt about Deokaran’s death through the media.

“Babita’s murder caught my attention because of the way she was killed for exposing corruption,” he told the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating alleged criminality in the justice system on Wednesday morning.

“All I know is the murder was investigated by Johannesburg’s serious organised crime unit.”

He said had he known Matlala was implicated in serious crimes, he would have asked him and it would have affected their relationship.

On Tuesday, Senona said he later became aware of crimes allegedly linked to Matlala and started to distance himself and eventually cut all ties with him.

Deokaran, the late acting chief director financial accounting officer in the Gauteng department of health, was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home in Johannesburg in 2023.

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit revealed Deokaran had flagged Matlala’s companies over R5m in irregular tenders awarded to him by Tembisa Hospital.

Sowetan

