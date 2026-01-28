Man, 60, fatally attacked by six outside Humansdorp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police are investigating the murder of 60-year-old Deon du Toit on a smallholding near Humansdorp

Attacked by six men who stabbed him in the back and straight through the heart, 60-year-old Deon du Toit stood little chance as he was pounced on at a smallholding outside Humansdorp in the early hours of Tuesday.

It is understood that he was also hit over the head with a spade.

He managed to make his way back inside the house to press the panic button.

When the security company responded, he was able to tell them what had happened before dying from his injuries.

It has since emerged that Du Toit may have been watched for several days leading up to the attack at about 1.30am.

The incident happened at the small farm on the R102. He was home alone at the time.

He rented the place and had reportedly heard movement outside late at night over a number of days.

On the Tuesday morning, he apparently decided to step outside to investigate and was attacked from behind, with one of the attackers stabbing him in the back.

The knife also punctured his heart and his head was sliced open when he was hit with a spade.

When guards from the Smhart Security company in Jeffreys Bay responded to his alarm, they found him barely alive.

However, he still managed to provide them with the details of the attack.

He was declared dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

A case of murder and house robbery is under investigation.

Marco Fourie of Smhart Security said: “[Du Toit] was found badly injured and immediate assistance was required from Relay Medical Services.

“Unfortunately, he passed away shortly thereafter.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said Du Toit was found inside the house, with the knife still protruding from his upper body.

“The first responders on the scene were private security personnel, who responded to a panic alarm.

“It is believed that on their arrival, the victim was still alive, and he informed them that he was attacked by six men,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli said the police were unable to say whether Du Toit was being watched in the days leading up to his murder.

On Wednesday morning, the gate at the smallholding was unlocked.

Padlocks were attached to a fence.

A neighbouring farmer said they were badly rattled by the incident.

Du Toit’s family could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the investigating officer on 071-352-4623 or their nearest police station.

Or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Herald