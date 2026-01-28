Numsa testimony exposes billions lost at RAF and 320,000 claims backlogged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Numsa’s testimony before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has placed the Road Accident Fund’s (RAF) governance failures squarely in parliament’s spotlight. Evidence has shown that billions have been lost through prolonged staff suspensions, collapsed litigation capacity and procurement decisions that have left more than 320,000 claimants uncompensated.

Appearing before Scopa on Tuesday, Numsa officials Viwe James and Sive Mbali detailed how more than 50 claims officers have been on precautionary suspension for more than three years, drawing full salaries without corruption charges being proven.

RAF’s own figures show legal costs of about R119m incurred in defending these suspensions, a practice Scopa members described as “litigating at all costs” with public money. Section 188 of the Labour Relations Act requires disciplinary processes to be substantively and procedurally fair; Numsa argued that suspensions of this length constitute fruitless expenditure under the Public Finance Management Act.

The union linked these suspensions to wider operational collapse. In 2020 RAF terminated its panel of attorneys, which had historically defended thousands of claims in court. Without a transition plan, internal staff were left to absorb the caseload.

Read more here.